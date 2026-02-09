Zimbabwe vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The coin flip for the match went in Zimbabwe's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Sikandar Raza (ZIM): We're going to have a bowl first. We looked at the wicket as well, and it looked like there's early movement as well, and with the wind going on as well, I think the wicket is gonna look to get better from what I can see. Give our seamers the best chance to make the ball talk. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka share a very good relation, so they were very kind enough to allow us to come a week before, and we were in Hambantota for a week. And then we have been here for five odd days as well. So certainly those 10-12 days have certainly helped us in to prepare. And adjust to the conditions, and we couldn't wait to get the show on the road. Hopefully this is the start of many good performances coming from Zimbabwe. Jatinder Singh (OMN): Absolutely. It’s a good surface, and it definitely settled down a bit in the second innings. The preparation has been excellent. We arrived in Sri Lanka quite early and had a really strong build-up. We played a couple of games, and since the conditions here are very different, it was important for us to get used to them. It’s also much more humid compared to Oman, so overall the preparation has been spot on. Based on the wicket, I think around 160 to 165 would be ideal. Anything in that range should be competitive.

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed