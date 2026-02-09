Associate Sponsors

Zimbabwe vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Zimbabwe and Oman will take on each other for the first time in the T20I format today in Colombo

Zimbabwe vs Oman broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 2:41 PM IST
Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Oman taking on Zimbabwe today at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, as both sides look to start their World Cup journey with a positive result. 

The coin flip for the match went in Zimbabwe's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Sikandar Raza (ZIM): We're going to have a bowl first. We looked at the wicket as well, and it looked like there's early movement as well, and with the wind going on as well, I think the wicket is gonna look to get better from what I can see. Give our seamers the best chance to make the ball talk. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka share a very good relation, so they were very kind enough to allow us to come a week before, and we were in Hambantota for a week. And then we have been here for five odd days as well. So certainly those 10-12 days have certainly helped us in to prepare. And adjust to the conditions, and we couldn't wait to get the show on the road. Hopefully this is the start of many good performances coming from Zimbabwe.  Jatinder Singh (OMN): Absolutely. It’s a good surface, and it definitely settled down a bit in the second innings. The preparation has been excellent. We arrived in Sri Lanka quite early and had a really strong build-up. We played a couple of games, and since the conditions here are very different, it was important for us to get used to them. It’s also much more humid compared to Oman, so overall the preparation has been spot on. Based on the wicket, I think around 160 to 165 would be ideal. Anything in that range should be competitive. 

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

 

Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

 

Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

 

  Check all the live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Zimbabwe and Oman here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.
 
What will be the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

