Rohit to Babar: Full list of highest run-scorers in T20 Internationals

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed his compatriot Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 International format on June 24. His rampaging 92-run innings against Australia allowed him to surpass Pakistan's Babar Azam as well.
After witnessing a lean run from Rohit's bat, the fans finally got to witness Ro'Hitman' Sharma peaking at arguably the best moment. In 157 matches, the veteran opener has amassed 4,165 runs at an average of 32.03 and a strike rate of 140.75.
Babar slipped to the second spot with 4,145 runs in 123 matches at an average of 41.03. After the shuffle at the top, Kohli dropped to the third spot with 4,103 runs under his belt in 123 matches at an average of 48.84.
|Top run-scorers in T20 Internationals
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2024
|157
|149
|19
|4165
|121*
|32.03
|2959
|140.75
|5
|31
|12
|375
|203
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|2016-2024
|123
|116
|15
|4145
|122
|41.03
|3211
|129.08
|3
|36
|6
|440
|72
|V Kohli (IND)
|2010-2024
|123
|115
|31
|4103
|122*
|48.84
|2988
|137.31
|1
|37
|7
|363
|121
|PR Stirling (IRE)
|2009-2024
|145
|144
|11
|3601
|115*
|27.07
|2675
|134.61
|1
|23
|13
|418
|128
|MJ Guptill (NZ)
|2009-2022
|122
|118
|7
|3531
|105
|31.81
|2602
|135.7
|2
|20
|3
|309
|173
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|2015-2024
|102
|89
|21
|3313
|104*
|48.72
|2620
|126.45
|1
|29
|4
|278
|92
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|110
|110
|12
|3277
|100*
|33.43
|2300
|142.47
|1
|28
|6
|337
|122
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|2011-2024
|123
|113
|23
|3241
|101*
|36.01
|2216
|146.25
|1
|24
|7
|296
|137
|AJ Finch (AUS)
|2011-2022
|103
|103
|12
|3120
|172
|34.28
|2189
|142.53
|2
|19
|8
|309
|125
|GJ Maxwell (AUS)
|2012-2024
|113
|104
|17
|2600
|145*
|29.88
|1680
|154.76
|5
|11
|4
|217
|134
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|2011-2024
|93
|90
|13
|2575
|95
|33.44
|2092
|123.08
|0
|18
|4
|245
|58
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2006-2024
|129*
|126
|17
|2551
|84
|23.4
|2104
|121.24
|0
|13
|8
|258
|53
|Q de Kock (SA)
|2012-2024
|90
|89
|9
|2540
|100
|31.75
|1829
|138.87
|1
|16
|7
|259
|102
|Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)
|2006-2021
|119
|108
|13
|2514
|99*
|26.46
|2060
|122.03
|0
|14
|7
|251
|76
|EJG Morgan (ENG)
|2009-2022
|115
|107
|21
|2458
|91
|28.58
|1805
|136.17
|0
|14
|3
|186
|120
|Shoaib Malik (ICC/PAK)
|2006-2021
|124
|111
|33
|2435
|75
|31.21
|1938
|125.64
|0
|9
|2
|196
|69
|DA Miller (SA/World)
|2010-2024
|123
|108
|36
|2416
|106*
|33.55
|1717
|140.71
|2
|7
|2
|159
|116
|A Balbirnie (IRE)
|2015-2024
|110
|106
|4
|2392
|83
|23.45
|1941
|123.23
|0
|12
|6
|254
|68
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|2007-2024
|138*
|126
|26
|2388
|64*
|23.88
|2023
|118.04
|0
|8
|5
|182
|74
|Virandeep Singh (MAS)
|2019-2024
|78
|77
|14
|2320
|116*
|36.82
|1842
|125.95
|1
|16
|5
|197
|101
|SA Yadav (IND)
|2021-2024
|66
|63
|11
|2290
|117
|44.03
|1355
|169
|4
|19
|3
|203
|131
|KL Rahul (IND)
|2016-2022
|72
|68
|8
|2265
|110*
|37.75
|1628
|139.12
|2
|22
|5
|191
|99
|RD Berrington (SCOT)
|2008-2024
|94
|85
|17
|2194
|100
|32.26
|1658
|132.32
|1
|10
|10
|185
|75
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|2010-2024
|128*
|120
|24
|2165
|89
|22.55
|1587
|136.42
|0
|6
|7
|148
|108
|BB McCullum (NZ)
|2005-2015
|71
|70
|10
|2140
|123
|35.66
|1571
|136.21
|2
|13
|3
|199
|91
|S Ssesazi (UGA)
|2021-2024
|82
|80
|10
|2081
|100*
|29.72
|1689
|123.2
|1
|16
|8
|225
|67
|N Pooran (WI)
|2016-2024
|95
|87
|9
|2076
|98
|26.61
|1528
|135.86
|0
|12
|2
|142
|132
|AD Hales (ENG)
|2011-2022
|75
|75
|8
|2074
|116*
|30.95
|1499
|138.35
|1
|12
|5
|225
|70
Most sixes in Men's T20 Internationals
Rohit Sharma also completes 200 sixes in T20Is with over 200 sixes. Martin Guptill is second on the list followed by England's Jos Buttler, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.
|Most sixes in T20 international cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2024
|157
|149
|19
|4165
|121*
|32.03
|2959
|140.75
|5
|31
|12
|375
|203
|MJ Guptill (NZ)
|2009-2022
|122
|118
|7
|3531
|105
|31.81
|2602
|135.7
|2
|20
|3
|309
|173
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|2011-2024
|123
|113
|23
|3241
|101*
|36.01
|2216
|146.25
|1
|24
|7
|296
|137
|GJ Maxwell (AUS)
|2012-2024
|113
|104
|17
|2600
|145*
|29.88
|1680
|154.76
|5
|11
|4
|217
|134
|N Pooran (WI)
|2016-2024
|95
|87
|9
|2076
|98
|26.61
|1528
|135.86
|0
|12
|2
|142
|132
|SA Yadav (IND)
|2021-2024
|66
|63
|11
|2290
|117
|44.03
|1355
|169
|4
|19
|3
|203
|131
|PR Stirling (IRE)
|2009-2024
|145
|144
|11
|3601
|115*
|27.07
|2675
|134.61
|1
|23
|13
|418
|128
|AJ Finch (AUS)
|2011-2022
|103
|103
|12
|3120
|172
|34.28
|2189
|142.53
|2
|19
|8
|309
|125
|CH Gayle (WI)
|2006-2021
|79
|75
|7
|1899
|117
|27.92
|1381
|137.5
|2
|14
|4
|158
|124
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|2021-2024
|53
|53
|3
|1977
|112
|39.54
|1278
|154.69
|3
|14
|4
|160
|123
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|110
|110
|12
|3277
|100*
|33.43
|2300
|142.47
|1
|28
|6
|337
|122
|Most sixes in T20 cricket career
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|CH Gayle
|2005-2022
|463
|455
|53
|14562
|175*
|36.22
|10060
|144.75
|22
|88
|30
|1132
|1056
|KA Pollard
|2006-2024
|660
|586
|176
|12900
|104
|31.46
|8544
|150.98
|1
|59
|25
|810
|860
|AD Russell
|2010-2024
|504
|432
|120
|8509
|121*
|27.27
|5012
|169.77
|2
|31
|26
|567
|688
|C Munro
|2010-2024
|428
|409
|49
|10961
|114*
|30.44
|7760
|141.25
|5
|67
|27
|920
|548
|RG Sharma
|2007-2024
|445
|432
|52
|11672
|121*
|30.71
|8693
|134.26
|8
|76
|30
|1054
|515
|N Pooran
|2013-2024
|336
|313
|51
|7231
|102*
|27.59
|4902
|147.51
|2
|40
|25
|466
|506
|JC Buttler
|2009-2024
|423
|399
|62
|11819
|124
|35.07
|8150
|145.01
|8
|82
|23
|1068
|500
|AD Hales
|2009-2024
|457
|453
|32
|12457
|119*
|29.58
|8540
|145.86
|6
|79
|43
|1375
|498
|BB McCullum
|2005-2019
|370
|364
|33
|9922
|158*
|29.97
|7269
|136.49
|7
|55
|22
|924
|485
|GJ Maxwell
|2010-2024
|438
|414
|58
|9815
|154*
|27.57
|6395
|153.47
|7
|53
|33
|841
|485