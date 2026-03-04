SA vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 1 match?

Associate Sponsors

With neither side having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy before, the contest carries immense significance.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
The opening semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 sets the stage for an intense battle as South Africa face New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata tonight. With neither side having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy before, the contest carries immense significance.  Check SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
South Africa head into the clash as the tournament’s standout side, unbeaten and full of momentum. Their top order has delivered consistently strong starts, while the bowling unit, particularly the pace attack, has stepped up in crucial phases.

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first.  Both skippers after the toss:  Santner: We gonna have a bowl, the pitch looked pretty good the other night. We know they are a great outfit and we know we gotta be on, we need to do our thing put them under pressure and see what happens. Matt Henry has made it back in time. So he is there. Neesham is back.  Markram: Everyone contributed at some stage which is really pleasing. Hopefully we can start well with the bat and put a good score on the board. We trained here last night and putting runs on the board in a knock-out game is not the worst thing. We got 3 changes. Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj is back for us.

  Skipper Aiden Markram has led from the front and is on the brink of personal milestones. He requires 52 runs to reach 2000 T20I runs and is 32 short of becoming the first South African to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, highlighting his impressive form.
 
New Zealand’s journey, in contrast, has been less straightforward. A loss in their final Super 8 game left them dependent on other outcomes, but they managed to progress and now have an opportunity to turn their campaign into something special. Having already been beaten by South Africa earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps will be determined to respond on the bigger stage.
 
Individual records add further intrigue. Quinton de Kock is 35 runs away from surpassing Aaron Finch’s 3120 T20I runs, while Ish Sodhi needs three wickets to become New Zealand’s highest T20I wicket-taker. 
 
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

