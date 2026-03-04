SA vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 1 match?

Check SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES here The opening semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 sets the stage for an intense battle as South Africa face New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata tonight. With neither side having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy before, the contest carries immense significance.

South Africa head into the clash as the tournament’s standout side, unbeaten and full of momentum. Their top order has delivered consistently strong starts, while the bowling unit, particularly the pace attack, has stepped up in crucial phases.

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both skippers after the toss: Santner: We gonna have a bowl, the pitch looked pretty good the other night. We know they are a great outfit and we know we gotta be on, we need to do our thing put them under pressure and see what happens. Matt Henry has made it back in time. So he is there. Neesham is back. Markram: Everyone contributed at some stage which is really pleasing. Hopefully we can start well with the bat and put a good score on the board. We trained here last night and putting runs on the board in a knock-out game is not the worst thing. We got 3 changes. Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj is back for us.

Skipper Aiden Markram has led from the front and is on the brink of personal milestones. He requires 52 runs to reach 2000 T20I runs and is 32 short of becoming the first South African to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, highlighting his impressive form.

New Zealand’s journey, in contrast, has been less straightforward. A loss in their final Super 8 game left them dependent on other outcomes, but they managed to progress and now have an opportunity to turn their campaign into something special. Having already been beaten by South Africa earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps will be determined to respond on the bigger stage. ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: What happens if SA vs NZ semifinal match gets washed out? Individual records add further intrigue. Quinton de Kock is 35 runs away from surpassing Aaron Finch’s 3120 T20I runs, while Ish Sodhi needs three wickets to become New Zealand’s highest T20I wicket-taker.