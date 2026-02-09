Scotland vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A crucial Group C encounter takes place at Eden Gardens as Scotland lock horns with Italy in what promises to be a fascinating T20 World Cup contest.

The coin flip for the match went in Italy's way who opt to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Richie Berrington (Scotland): We're quite happy with that, hopefully we put a good total on the board. We can take positives (from the last game) into this one. (On Italy) They are a really good game, expect it to be a good contest. Just one change. Brad Wheal comes in for Sharif. Wayne Madsen (Italy): We're gonna have a bowl. Looks a really good wicket, think it's going to be hard to defend. The moment is for us now. It's about enjoying and expressing ourselves. We want to make our mark. Scotland vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.

The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

