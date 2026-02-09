Associate Sponsors

Scotland vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Italy will aim for a dream debut in the T20 World Cup with a win over Scotland in Kolkata

Scotland vs Italy broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:38 AM IST
A crucial Group C encounter takes place at Eden Gardens as Scotland lock horns with Italy in what promises to be a fascinating T20 World Cup contest. 

The coin flip for the match went in Italy's way who opt to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Richie Berrington (Scotland): We're quite happy with that, hopefully we put a good total on the board. We can take positives (from the last game) into this one. (On Italy) They are a really good game, expect it to be a good contest. Just one change. Brad Wheal comes in for Sharif.  Wayne Madsen (Italy): We're gonna have a bowl. Looks a really good wicket, think it's going to be hard to defend. The moment is for us now. It's about enjoying and expressing ourselves. We want to make our mark.  Scotland vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11  Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie  Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan 

Check all the live updates of the Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Scotland vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.
 
What will be the venue for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

