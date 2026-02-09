Scotland vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?
Italy will aim for a dream debut in the T20 World Cup with a win over Scotland in Kolkata
The coin flip for the match went in Italy's way who opt to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Richie Berrington (Scotland): We're quite happy with that, hopefully we put a good total on the board. We can take positives (from the last game) into this one. (On Italy) They are a really good game, expect it to be a good contest. Just one change. Brad Wheal comes in for Sharif. Wayne Madsen (Italy): We're gonna have a bowl. Looks a really good wicket, think it's going to be hard to defend. The moment is for us now. It's about enjoying and expressing ourselves. We want to make our mark. Scotland vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Italy broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:58 AM IST