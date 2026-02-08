T20 WC 2026: Curran-Jacks help England survive late Nepal upset

The Nepal cricket team almost scripted the first upset of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as a brilliant final over by Sam Curran and Will Jacks’ all-round performance helped England beat Nepal by four runs on the final ball of the match.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: ICC-PCB in talks; Pakistan likely to play India on February 15 Nepal, in the 185-run chase set by England, kept cruising till the end, where they needed just 10 runs to win. However, Sam Curran gave away just three singles and one double as England barely scraped a victory in the campaign opener.

Early blows and Bethell–Brook rebuild After winning the toss and opting to bat, England were jolted early when Sher Malla dismissed Phil Salt cheaply. Jos Buttler counterpunched with a lively 26 before Nandan Yadav struck again. Tom Banton failed to settle and was trapped lbw by Sandeep Lamichhane, leaving England under pressure. Jacob Bethell then took charge, racing to a half-century in just 28 balls. He scored 55 off 35 deliveries, while skipper Harry Brook complemented him with a fluent 53 off 32 balls. Dipendra Singh Airee turned the game with a double strike, removing Bethell and Sam Curran in quick succession.