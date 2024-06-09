T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan Playing 11, live toss time telecast

In today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the arch-rivals India will lock horns with Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. While Pakistan will be eyeing only their second victory against India in T20 World Cups, India would be aware of the fact that Pakistani pacers could come hard on undercooked New York wicket if they bowl first.

India is expected to bring Kuldeep Yadav in place of Axar Patel in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether Saim Ayub finds a place in Pakistan 11 or not.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

How Pacers and spinners fared at Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium?

All Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR Pace 2 0.82 18 4.81 14.11 17.61 Spin 2 0.18 6 5.56 10.5 11.33 Overs 1-6 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR Pace 2 1 6 3.97 16 24.17 Spin NA NA NA NA NA NA Overs 7-15 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR Pace 2 0.7 10 5.79 13.5 14 Spin 2 0.3 6 5.5 9.17 10 Overs 16-20 Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR Pace 2 0.8 2 4.31 11.5 16 Spin 1 0.2 0 6 - -

Squads:

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

India will lock horns with Pakistan in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs PAK live toss take place on Sunday (June 9)?

The live toss between India and Pakistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The India vs Pakistan live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the India vs Pakistan match. The IND vs SA live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the India vs Pakistan in India.