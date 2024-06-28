T20 WC 2024, SA vs IND final on June 29: Revisit Proteas' painful debacles

South Africa have shed the 'chokers' tag after reaching the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Aiden Markram's side will lock horns with India in the grand finale on Saturday (June 29).

This Proteas team appears unfazed by pressure, having entered the final without dropping a single game. Similarly, the Indian cricket team remains undefeated, with South Africa securing eight wins and India seven, their match against Canada having been abandoned due to rain.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 final date, time, reserve day, Barbados Stadium stats India can take confidence from their previous victory over South Africa in the semifinal of the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup, the only knockout match between the two teams.

While Rohit Sharma is just one win away from making history, Indian cricket fans are expected to rejoice in South Africa's success as well, given the Proteas' strong support base unlike the England and Australia cricket teams.

As cricket fans gear up for a clash of two unbeaten sides in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, let's revisit South Africa's tormented past in ICC events since 1992.

1992 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs England

Not quite a choke but just bad luck. Emerging after 22 years of exile following the end of apartheid, South Africa had everything going for them, with lightning-quick bowlers and sensational fielders.

However, in the semifinal, rain altered the equation from a gettable 22 off 13 balls to an impossible 22 off one ball due to a miscommunication on their revised target.







1996 ODI World Cup Quarterfinal vs West Indies









Having won all their group games, Hansie Cronje's men started as firm favourites against the West Indies in the quarterfinal. But Brian Lara played a blinder while spinners Roger Harper and Jimmy Adams spun a web to inflict a 19-run defeat on the Proteas.

1999 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

Perhaps the most devastating game in South Africa's cricketing history. The semifinal at Edgbaston turned tournament's best player Lance Klusener into the World Cup's biggest tragic hero.

Chasing a modest 214, South Africa needed nine off the final over with the last pair at the crease. Klusener smashed the first two balls for fours to level the scores but Allan Donald was run out and the game was tied.









Australia went through to the final as they had won the previous game between the teams in the super sixes stage.

2007 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia







South Africa's decision to bat first backfired dramatically as a revered line-up, including the likes of Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Mark Boucher, was shot out for 149. Australia finished the game with nearly 20 overs to spare.

2009 T20 World Cup Semifinal vs Pakistan

The Proteas had defeated New Zealand, England, West Indies, and India to reach the last four stage high on confidence. But a miserly spell by Shahid Afridi stopped them as they failed to chase a reasonably decent 150.









2011 ODI World Cup Quarterfinal vs New Zealand







A line-up boasting AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, and JP Duminy failed to chase down a small target of 222 against New Zealand. At 108 for 2 in 25 overs, South Africa looked set to cruise to victory but then lost seven wickets for 64 runs.

2013 Champions Trophy Semifinal vs England

South Africa were reeling at 8/80 before David Miller and Rory Kleinveldt inflated the total to 175. But Jonathan Trott smashed an unbeaten 82 and England won by seven wickets with more than 12 overs to spare.

"I think we did choke in the game. You've got to accept that's what it is. It's definitely a dark mist that hangs over South African cricket in knockout events," coach Gary Kirsten had said after the game.

2014 T20 World Cup Semifinal vs India

South Africa's semifinal curse continued as they failed to get over the line in another crunch match, this time against a clinical Indian unit.



2015 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs New Zealand

The tide didn't turn for the Proteas. A golden generation of South African cricketers, at their peak, had all bases covered. But they were knocked out by New Zealand again in the semifinal stage, giving yet another heartbreak.

2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 vs the Netherlands

A solitary win away from the semifinals, South Africa choked, suffering a 13-run shock defeat at the hands of a spirited Netherlands side.

2023 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

The Proteas galloped through the league stage, even inflicting a massive 134-run defeat on Australia. But in the crucial last four game, South Africa meekly surrendered to the men from Down Under in the semifinals, marking their fifth semifinal exit in 50-over World Cups.