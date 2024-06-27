T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, telecast

It will be a re-match of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final when India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana today at 8 PM IST.

The defending champions England managed to scrape through to the semi-final after coming under the radar of elimination in the group stages itself. They also lost to South Africa in the Super 8s and hence are not the favourites against India which are one of the only two unbeaten sides in the tournament.





As for the playing 11 of the two sides, India is unlikely to change their six-match winning combination while the English could bring back Mark Wood in the side in place of Chris Jordan.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

India vs England head-to-head

India and England have come up against each other on 23 occasions. It has been a fierce battle with the Indians edging by 12-11.

Total matches played: 23

India won: 12

England won: 11

No result: 00

Squads:

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

England Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.



T20 World Cup 2024, India vs England Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

India and England will lock horns in today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match.

At what time will the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Thursday (June 27)?

In the IND vs ENG match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 27?

India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6:00 AM IST on June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the IND vs ENG match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar live stream the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.