T20 World Cup 2024 final date, time, reserve day, Barbados Stadium stats

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final will take place between South Africa and India or England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). India vs England semifinal match is underway in Guyana.
Meanwhile, South Africa entered their maiden final in ICC tournaments after thrashing Afghanistan by 9 wickets in Trinidad.
If India wins the match against defending champions England it will be their first final appearance in ICC T20 World Cup final since 2014.
Key stats related to South Africa cricket team in T20 World Cups
Most consecutive wins in T20 WCs
- 8* - SA (2024)
- 8 - AUS (2022-2024)
- 7 - ENG (2010-2012)
- 7 - IND (2012-2014)
South Africa’s longest winning streaks in T20Is
- 8* - in 2024
- 7 - in 2009
- 7 - in 2021
Kensington Oval Stadium key stats
|Kensington Oval Stadium ib Barbados
|City
|Bridgetown, Barbados
|Country
|West Indies
|Also or previously Known as
|Pickwick Cricket Club
|First T20 Match
|20/06/2008
|Last T20 Match
|23/06/2024
|Matches Played
|32
|Matches Won by Home Side
|10 (31.25%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|5 (15.63%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|15 (46.88%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|19 (59.38%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|11 (34.38%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|19 (59.38%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|11 (34.38%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|2 (6.25%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|107
|R Powell (West Indies) 26/01/2022 v England
|Best Bowling
|5/27
|J O Holder (West Indies) 30/01/2022 v England
|Highest Team Innings
|224/5 (West Indies)
|26/01/2022 v England
|Lowest Team Innings
|80 (Afghanistan)
|05/05/2010 v South Africa
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|172/6 (West Indies)
|12/12/2023 v England
|Average Runs per Wicket
|22
|Average Runs per Over
|7.86
|Average Score Batting First
|153
Barbados weather forecast on June 29
According to the weather channel, there is high chance of rainfall throughout the day on June 29 in Barbados on June 29. However, the weather prediction is expected to change as we nears June 29 as it happens throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Credit: screengrab from The Weather Channel
Is there a reserve day for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale?
Yes, there is a provision of reserve day for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale. June 30 will be reserve day for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.
When will the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 take place?
The final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale will take place on June 29.
Which teams will lock horns in the final of ICC T20 World Cyp 2024?
South Africa already qualified for the T20 WC final. The winner of India vs England semifinal will join the Proteas for the summit clash.
At what time ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live toss will take place?
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST on June 29
At what time ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live timings will begin?
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final kick-start at 8 PM IST, (10:30 AM local time).
Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in India?
Star Sports Network will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale in India.
How to watch live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 grand finale in India?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.