T20 WC 2024: Why did the umpire award 5 penalty runs to India against USA?

According to ICC rules in T20Is, the fielding side must be prepared to begin each over no later than sixty seconds after the last over has ended

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:22 AM IST
Rohit Sharma's Team India qualified for the Super 8 round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by beating the USA on Wednesday night in New York. But not without a scare.

Team USA gave stiff competition to Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube with both the batters finding it difficult to score runs.  

However, the game completely changed on its head at the start of the 15th over when India were awarded five penalty runs.

USA skipper Aaron Jones along with many was left surprised when umpires made the signal of five penalty runs.


So what was the reason behind it?

According to ICC rules in T20Is, the fielding side must be prepared to begin each over no later than sixty seconds after the last over has ended. To measure 60 seconds, an electronic clock, which is displayed on the ground, is used.

The rule further states that if the fielding side is not ready, then:

- During the first instance, the fielding captain gets a warning from the umpire.
- On the second occasion, a final warning is given to the fielding captain
- On the third occasion, five penalty runs are awarded to the batting team

India scorecard vs USA

India Inning
111-3 (18.2 ov) CRR:6.05
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Rohit Sharma (C) c H Singh b S Netravalkar 3 6 0 0 50
Virat Kohli c AGS Gous b S Netravalkar 0 1 0 0 0
Rishabh Pant (WK) b Ali Khan 18 20 1 1 90
Suryakumar Yadav Not out 50 49 2 2 102.04
Shivam Dube Not out 31 35 1 1 88.57
Extras 9 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 5)
Total 111 (3 wkts, 18.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Saurabh Netravalkar 4 0 18 2 0 4.5
Ali Khan 3.2 0 21 1 1 6.3
Jasdeep Singh 4 0 24 0 0 6
Shadley van Schalkwyk 4 0 25 0 0 6.25
Corey Anderson 3 0 17 0 1 5.67



USA scorecard vs India

United States of America Inning
110-8 (20 ov) CRR:5.50
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Shayan Jahangir lbw b A Singh 0 1 0 0 0
Steven Taylor b A Patel 24 30 0 2 80
Andries Gous (WK) c H Pandya b A Singh 2 5 0 0 40
Aaron Jones (C) c M Siraj b H Pandya 11 22 0 1 50
Nitish Kumar c M Siraj b A Singh 27 23 2 1 117.39
Corey Anderson c R Pant b H Pandya 15 12 1 1 125
Harmeet Singh c R Pant b A Singh 10 10 0 1 100
Shadley van Schalkwyk Not out 11 10 1 0 110
Jasdeep Singh runout (M Siraj / R Pant) 2 7 0 0 28.57
Extras 8 (b 0, Ib 1, w 7, nb 0, p 0)
Total 110 (8 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Arshdeep Singh 4 0 9 4 1 2.25
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 25 0 0 6.25
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 25 0 1 6.25
Hardik Pandya 4 1 14 2 0 3.5
Shivam Dube 1 0 11 0 0 11
Axar Patel 3 0 25 1 1 8.33

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

