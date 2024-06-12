T20 World Cup 2024: Teams qualified for Super 8 round from Group A, B, C, D
India joined South Africa and Australia as the third team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024's Super 8 round. India qualified for the Super 8 round from Group A after they registered a third consecutive win in T20 World Cup 2024.
Meanwhile, Australia qualified for the Super 8 round from Group B with six points in three matches and a superior net runrate of 3.580.
The first team from Group C could be revealed on June 13 morning when West Indies lock horns with New Zealand. A win for West Indies mean, they are through to the Super 8 round and the Kiwis staring elimination.
Teams qualified for Super 8 round from Group A, B, C, D India (Group A) Australia (Group B) South Africa (Group D)
Super 8 round teams' seeding
Notably, the top 8 teams are already seeded and despite their rankings on the Group stage, there seeding won't change going into the Super 8 rounds.
However, if any of the top 8 teams don't qualify for the Super 8 stage then, the team with most points take that place.
The teams and their seedings are as follow:
A1 - India, A2 - Pakistan
B1 - England, B2 - Australia
C1 - New Zealand, C2 - West Indies
D1 - South Africa, D2 - Sri Lanka
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round full schedule
Matches Day and Date Time (IST) Venue A2 Vs D1 Wed Jun 19, 2024 20:00 Antigua B1 Vs C2 Thur Jun 20, 2024 06:00 St Lucia C1 Vs A1 Thur Jun 20, 2024 20:00 Barbados B2 Vs D2 Fri Jun 21, 2024 06:00 Antigua B1 Vs D1 Fri Jun 21, 2024 20:00 St Lucia A2 Vs C2 Sat Jun 22, 2024 06:00 Barbados A1 Vs D2 Sat Jun 22, 2024 20:00 Antigua C1 Vs B2 Sun Jun 23, 2024 06:00 St Vincent A2 Vs B1 Sun Jun 23, 2024 20:00 Barbados C2 Vs D1 Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:00 Antigua B2 Vs A1 Mon Jun 24, 2024 20:00 St Lucia C1 Vs D2 Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:00 St Vincent TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 20:00 Guyana TBC Vs TBC Sat Jun 29, 2024 20:00 Barbados
So what happens if Pakistan fail to qualify for the Super 8 round?
If Pakistan fail to qualify for the Super 8 round then the team who are at the second spot on the Group A points will be A2. The same goes to the other groups as well.
When will the Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begin?
The Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 19.
What will be live match timings of Super 8 matches?
The matches during the super 8 round will begin at 8 PM IST and 6 AM IST.