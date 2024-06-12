Business Standard
T20 World Cup 2024: Teams qualified for Super 8 round from Group A, B, C, D

India joined South Africa and Australia as the third team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024's Super 8 round

List of teams qualified for Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

India joined South Africa and Australia as the third team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024's Super 8 round. India qualified for the Super 8 round from Group A after they registered a third consecutive win in T20 World Cup 2024. 


Meanwhile, Australia qualified for the Super 8 round from Group B with six points in three matches and a superior net runrate of 3.580.

The first team from Group C could be revealed on June 13 morning when West Indies lock horns with New Zealand. A win for West Indies mean, they are through to the Super 8 round and the Kiwis staring elimination.
Teams qualified for Super 8 round from Group A, B, C, D

  • India (Group A)
  • Australia (Group B)
  • South Africa (Group D)

Super 8 round teams' seeding

Notably, the top 8 teams are already seeded and despite their rankings on the Group stage, there seeding won't change going into the Super 8 rounds.

However, if any of the top 8 teams don't qualify for the Super 8 stage then, the team with most points take that place.

The teams and their seedings are as follow:

A1 - India, A2 - Pakistan
B1 - England, B2 - Australia
C1 - New Zealand, C2 - West Indies
D1 - South Africa, D2 - Sri Lanka

So what happens if Pakistan fail to qualify for the Super 8 round?

If Pakistan fail to qualify for the Super 8 round then the team who are at the second spot on the Group A points will be A2. The same goes to the other groups as well.

When will the Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begin?

The Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 19.

What will be live match timings of Super 8 matches?

The matches during the super 8 round will begin at 8 PM IST and 6 AM IST.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

