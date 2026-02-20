T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Oman preview, toss time, live streaming

Australia and Oman will face each other in match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele today in a battle of pride. Both Australia and Oman have been eliminated and will look to finish their campaign on a high.

Australia team news

Australia head into their final group game looking to salvage pride after a disappointing campaign that ended their Super Eights hopes. Injuries to key pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc disrupted their balance, while inconsistent batting and selection calls added to the struggles.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to continue leading a side that still boasts firepower through Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. Despite the early exit, the match offers an opportunity for fringe players to impress ahead of a planned review of the tournament. Australia will aim to finish strongly before shifting focus towards rebuilding for future ICC events.

Oman team news Oman enter the contest seeking their first win of the tournament after suffering heavy defeats in all three group matches. Captain Jatinder Singh will rely on experienced players such as Aamir Kaleem and Sufyan Mehmood to deliver a competitive performance against a strong Australian line-up. ALSO READ: India to Australia: Full list of teams already qualified for T20 WC 2028 The batting unit has struggled for consistency, but the team will look to play with freedom in what is their final outing. Bowlers like Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem are expected to shoulder responsibility as Oman aim to end their campaign on a positive note and gain valuable experience against a top-tier side.

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa Oman playing 11 (probable): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Australia and Oman will come face-to-face for the first time in T20Is during match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Australia squad: Josh Inglis (w), Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 20. What will be the venue for the Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. What time will the toss for the Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Australia vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.