T20 WC 2026 Group B points table: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Australia rankings

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
The T20 World Cup 2026 continued on Day 2 with Group B teams Sri Lanka and Ireland facing off in their opening match. Co-hosts Sri Lanka emerged as the winner by 20 runs on the night as Ireland couldn't produce an upset in their opening encounter.
The next game in the group, between Zimbabwe and Oman, will take place tomorrow. As the tournament progresses, remaining three teams, Zimbabwe, Australia and Oman, are eager to kickstart their campaigns and secure valuable points in the race for the knockout stages. Australia, who are also a part of the group will play their tournament opener on February 11th against Ireland.
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer
Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa