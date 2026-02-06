ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A full schedule, team analysis, live streaming
Defending champions India headline the group A alongside Pakistan, while the USA and Namibia add depth and unpredictability
Anish Kumar New Delhi
The group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7 when Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Colombo. Meanwhile, the hosts India will also start their defence of world title later in the day, when Men In Blue take on USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Defending champions India headline the group alongside Pakistan, while the USA and Namibia add depth and unpredictability. With contrasting styles, recent upsets and shifting team dynamics, Group A could prove more competitive than its headline billing suggests.
Business Standard takes a look at how the five teams in Group A is stacked up for the T20 WorldCup 2026:
India: Defending champions under transition
India begin their title defence with both momentum and uncertainty. Ranked number one in T20 Internationals, the side enters the tournament with a revamped leadership group and a squad that blends emerging talent with proven match-winners.
The absence of long-serving stalwarts has placed greater responsibility on a new core, with the team expected to rely on adaptability rather than established hierarchies. Playing three of their four group matches at home, India will look to convert familiarity with conditions into a strategic advantage.
Players to watch
Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most explosive batters in the format, combining volume scoring with an exceptional strike rate. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya are expected to anchor the middle order and provide balance with their all-round skills.
In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s primary weapon with the new and old ball, while Varun Chakravarthy’s unconventional spin offers tactical flexibility in middle overs. India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Seeking reset after disappointment
Pakistan arrive at the tournament seeking to restore their reputation after an early exit in the previous edition. Historically one of the most unpredictable teams in global T20 cricket, they combine technical skill with the ability to shift momentum rapidly.
A change in leadership and renewed emphasis on squad depth signal an attempt to move beyond recent setbacks. While ranked outside the top five, Pakistan’s track record in knockout tournaments suggests they cannot be discounted.
Players to watch
Salman Ali Agha’s leadership will be closely scrutinised as he balances tactical decision-making with batting responsibilities. Babar Azam’s return adds stability at the top of the order, while Naseem Shah’s pace and movement could be decisive if he regains peak form.
Pakistan’s ability to combine batting depth with sustained bowling pressure will determine whether they can reassert themselves as contenders. Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 points table here
Netherlands: Consistent disruptors
The Netherlands have built a reputation as one of the most organised associate sides in international cricket. Entering their seventh T20 World Cup, they bring continuity in leadership and a core group with experience across multiple global tournaments.
Their previous campaigns have shown an ability to compete against higher-ranked teams, often using discipline and adaptability rather than raw power.
Players to watch
Bas de Leede remains a central figure with both bat and ball, while Max O’Dowd provides stability at the top of the order. Captain Scott Edwards offers tactical clarity behind the stumps and with the bat.
Roelof van der Merwe’s experience and control in spin-friendly conditions could prove valuable, particularly against stronger batting line-ups. Netherlands squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.
Namibia: Quietly competitive
Namibia continue to consolidate their position among the most competitive associate teams. Having progressed beyond the initial stage in earlier editions, they enter the tournament with growing confidence and a clearer identity in T20 cricket.
Their challenge will be translating discipline and cohesion into results against higher-ranked opponents, particularly India and Pakistan.
Players to watch
Ruben Trumpelmann’s ability to strike early with the new ball gives Namibia an edge in powerplay overs. Craig Williams, now combining leadership responsibilities with strategic input, remains a key figure in shaping the team’s approach.
Namibia’s success will depend on whether their bowling unit can restrict stronger batting sides and create opportunities for their middle order. Namibia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk
USA: Building on breakthrough success
The USA were one of the standout stories of the previous T20 World Cup, combining home advantage with fearless cricket to reach the Super 8 stage. Their challenge in 2026 will be proving that their earlier success was not an anomaly.
Recent results suggest steady progress, with the team increasingly comfortable against established opponents.
Players to watch
Monank Patel’s leadership and composure at the top of the order remain central to the USA’s batting strategy. Saiteja Mukkamalla has emerged as a key batter with consistency and technical maturity beyond his years.
If the USA can replicate their ability to absorb pressure and exploit key moments, they could again disrupt the group’s hierarchy. USA squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A full schedule, live match timings
|Date
|Match No.
|Group
|Venue
|Teams
|Match Type
|Local Time
|GMT Time
|Sat, 07 Feb '26
|1st Match
|Group A
|Colombo (SSC)
|Netherlands vs Pakistan
|Day
|11:00:00
|5:30 AM GMT
|Sat, 07 Feb '26
|3rd Match
|Group A
|Wankhede
|India vs United States of America
|Night
|19:00:00
|1:30 PM GMT
|Tue, 10 Feb '26
|10th Match
|Group A
|Delhi
|Namibia vs Netherlands
|Day
|11:00:00
|5:30 AM GMT
|Tue, 10 Feb '26
|12th Match
|Group A
|Colombo (SSC)
|Pakistan vs United States of America
|Night
|19:00:00
|1:30 PM GMT
|Thu, 12 Feb '26
|18th Match
|Group A
|Delhi
|India vs Namibia
|Night
|19:00:00
|1:30 PM GMT
|Fri, 13 Feb '26
|21st Match
|Group A
|Chennai
|Netherlands vs United States of America
|Night
|19:00:00
|1:30 PM GMT
|Sun, 15 Feb '26
|26th Match
|Group A
|Chennai
|Namibia vs United States of America
|Day/Night
|15:00:00
|9:30 AM GMT
|Sun, 15 Feb '26
|27th Match
|Group A
|Colombo (RPS)
|India vs Pakistan
|Night
|19:00:00
|1:30 PM GMT
|Wed, 18 Feb '26
|35th Match
|Group A
|Colombo (SSC)
|Namibia vs Pakistan
|Day/Night
|15:00:00
|9:30 AM GMT
|Wed, 18 Feb '26
|36th Match
|Group A
|Ahmedabad
|India vs Netherlands
|Night
|19:00:00
|1:30 PM GMT
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
