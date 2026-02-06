T20 World Cup: PAK skipper Salman looking to avoid outside noise

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on Friday said the team will try to shut out the off-field noise surrounding its planned boycott of the India match and instead focus on winning remaining group games to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage.

Pakistan, who won the title in 2009, are coming into the tournament in the wake of their decision to boycott the February 15 group game against arch-rivals India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns.

Asked how he would deal with the situation, Salman told reporters: "By just avoiding that. It's something we, as a group, we don't really talk about and we don't really see what's happening outside in the group. And I think that's the best we can do. We can avoid all this and just focus on our game." Since September last year, Indian cricket teams have adopted a no-handshake policy with Pakistan counterparts in international matches in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam attack.

"We don't really feel hurt or anything like that. But for the game it is not good. These things obviously should not happen," Salman said.

"Growing up as a kid, I've always seen people doing what was required for the game to be improved. We, to some extent, are role models. If you do that, then kids are going to pick up this and tomorrow, they are going to do the same things.

"So, I think these things should not happen. Because if you think of role models, I think role models don't do this stuff." Boycotting the match against India means Pakistan will lose the 2 points on offer and thus the former champions need to win their remaining three group games to enter the knock out stage.

Apart from the India, Pakistan also have the Netherlands, USA and Namibia in their group.

Asked if there is any pressure on the team to win the first two matches, Salman said: "No, there is no pressure at all because whenever you come to an ICC tournament, you have to win almost all of your games.

"And when we came here, we thought that we will win all the games and give our best. In the same way, we will try to give our best in the games that we play." Pakistan are likely to face weather-related challenges in Colombo, where they are scheduled to play their group-stage matches.

Pakistan's only warm-up match against Ireland here on February 4 was also washed out due to heavy rain.

"Weather is not in our control ... the thing that is not in control, there is no point in trying to control it. And we only think about how to win the three matches that we have..." Reflecting on off-field controversies surrounding recent India-Pakistan matches Salman said: "In the past two events more than cricket we are being asked about other things, which I think is not good.

"We have come here as a sportsman and we come to talk about cricket and play cricket. So, it's better things stay to that extent only. We as a team and as an individual, try not to let these things affect us, and don't see or think about these things much, because it is better to avoid such things for yourself and for the better of your game." Pakistan have struggled against India in ICC events in the past but Salman hoped for a better showing in this tournament.

"As a professional, we are ambassadors of our country. We represent our country here. And our effort is that only - you cannot doubt anyone's effort or ability. But yes, we do not have the results. We cannot run away from that.

"We have to honestly say that we did not play the kind of cricket that people expect from us. Or as a team, we expect from ourselves. We have that idea and our effort is that we enhance our game and the mistakes that we made earlier, should not be repeated. And in this tournament, we will also try to do this." Salman admitted that the team will have to address its death bowling concerns.

"Death bowling is definitely our concern. But if you look at the last six months, there is a lot of improvement. And we have our coaches and our bowlers who are present here right now, they are doing a lot of work, and they have an idea about this. And they definitely have concerns about this.

"They are also trying to overcome it. So, hopefully, the things that have been happening earlier, will not repeat in this tournament." There has been debate around the unusual side-arm bowling action of Usman Tariq. However, Salman backed the bowler, terming him an "X" factor.

"I don't understand why we are talking about his action. Because in my opinion, it is a fair action. And he has been tested twice. And he has cleared it," he said.

"Yes, he is the X Factor of the team. And where we feel that we need an X Factor, we will definitely use him there.