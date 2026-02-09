Scotland records highest team total by an associate team in T20 World Cups

Scotland national cricket team delivered a dominant batting performance to post 207 for 4 in 20 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Eden Gardens, responding strongly after an underwhelming tournament opener.

Scotland were in control from the outset thanks to an authoritative knock from George Munsey, who set the tone at the top of the order. The left-hander attacked early, helping Scotland reach 49 without loss in the powerplay. Munsey brought up a rapid half-century off just 30 balls and featured in a 126-run opening stand that laid a solid platform. He was eventually dismissed for 84 off 54 deliveries, an innings that combined power with control.