Scotland records highest team total by an associate team in T20 World Cups
Before Scotland, the USA held the record for the highest team total by an associate team when they scored 197 for 3 against Canada in the 2024 T20 World CupAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Scotland cricket team scripted history on Monday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in Match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Italy as they became the first associate team in the tournament’s history to cross the 200-run mark in an innings.
Before Scotland, the USA held the record for the highest team total by an associate team when they scored 197 for 3 against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup, chasing Canada’s first-innings total of 194 for 5, which is third on the list.
Highest team totals by an associate team in T20 World Cups
| Total
| Team
| Opponent
| Venue
| Year
| Innings
| 207/4
| Scotland
| Italy
| Kolkata
| 2026
| 1st
| 197/3
| USA
| Canada
| Dallas
| 2024
| 2nd
| 194/5
| Canada
| USA
| Dallas
| 2024
| 1st
| 193/4
| Netherlands
| Ireland
| Sylhet
| 2014
| 2nd
| 189/4
| Ireland
| Netherlands
| Sylhet
| 2014
| 1st
Munsey-McMullen shine for Scotland
Scotland national cricket team delivered a dominant batting performance to post 207 for 4 in 20 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Eden Gardens, responding strongly after an underwhelming tournament opener.
Scotland were in control from the outset thanks to an authoritative knock from George Munsey, who set the tone at the top of the order. The left-hander attacked early, helping Scotland reach 49 without loss in the powerplay. Munsey brought up a rapid half-century off just 30 balls and featured in a 126-run opening stand that laid a solid platform. He was eventually dismissed for 84 off 54 deliveries, an innings that combined power with control.
The fall of Munsey and Michael Jones (37 off 30) in quick succession briefly slowed the scoring rate, while Richie Berrington’s dismissal offered a short window of relief for the bowlers. Scotland, however, regrouped effectively through the middle phase of the innings.
The late overs belonged to Brandon McMullen, who produced a decisive finishing burst. McMullen remained unbeaten on 41 off 18 balls, striking cleanly and maintaining pressure until the final delivery. He was well supported by Michael Leask, who smashed 22 not out off just 5 balls, ensuring Scotland surged past the 200-run mark.
The innings was a complete effort, defined by Munsey’s command up front and a clinical finish that carried Scotland to 207/4.