T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Oman pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

The co-hosts began their campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland and will look to carry on the momentum in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Sri Lanka will look to address their middle-overs batting concerns and adjust their bowling plans when they face Oman in a Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.
 
The co-hosts began their campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland, but the absence of injured all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga — ruled out with a hamstring issue — leaves a significant gap in their attack. Kamindu Mendis’ late blitz and a composed half-century from Kusal Mendis helped mask batting struggles against spin, an area Oman are likely to target again.
 
Sri Lanka will also hope for stronger contributions from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. Oman, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back after an eight-wicket loss to Zimbabwe, where their top order faltered against pace and bounce. Skipper Jatinder Singh will want a more competitive total, with bowlers Sufyan Mehmood and Shah Faisal expected to play key roles if Oman are to challenge the former champions. 

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is known for its expansive dimensions, making it one of the bigger venues in the country. The surface usually carries a healthy grass covering, offering early assistance to fast bowlers, especially with the new ball under fresh conditions.
 
Despite that, the ground has produced plenty of high-scoring contests, with first-innings totals generally hovering around the 170–180 mark in T20 cricket. Pacers tend to influence the game heavily here, but spinners can still play a decisive role by building pressure through tight spells, often emerging as wicket-taking options once the ball gets older.

T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka vs Oman: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka and Oman will play their first match against each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The two teams have faced each other twice earlier, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious on both occasions.

Most recent T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, was between Sri Lanka and England in January 2026. England, batting first, posted 128 for 9. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 116 as England walked away with a 12-run victory.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Key T20I stats

Category Stats
Total Matches 30
Matches won batting first 15
Matches won bowling first 12
Average 1st innings Score 166
Average 2nd innings Score 146
Highest total recorded 263/3 (20 Ovs) By AUS vs SL
Lowest total recorded 88/10 (16 Ovs) By NZ vs SL
Highest score chased 178/2 (18.4 Ovs) By PAK vs BAN
Lowest score defended 133/10 (16.2 Ovs) By SL vs ENG

 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

