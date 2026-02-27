Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table: PAK, NZ qualification scenario

Top two teams from Group 2 will qualify for the semi-finals after the end of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:00 PM IST
New Zealand have the chance to become the third team to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if they beat England in their last Super 8 match today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
England, with four points from two matches, are currently at the top of the points table and have already booked their place in the final four.
 
New Zealand are in the second spot with three points and are just one point away from securing qualification for the next round.
 
Meanwhile, Pakistan, with just one point from two matches, are third in the list and will be hoping for England’s win today to keep their semi-final dreams alive. If England win, Pakistan will then have to beat Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 match by a big margin to edge past New Zealand in the race for the final four.
 
Earlier, co-hosts Sri Lanka, after losing their first two Super 8 matches against England and New Zealand, became the first team to be eliminated from the round.

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table

Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 1.491
2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 3.050
3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 0.461
4 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -2.80 
 

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Remaining fixtures and results

Match No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Result
41 Feb 21, 2026 Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 Match abandoned
42 Feb 22, 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 15:00:00 England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
45 Feb 24, 2026 England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 England win by 2 wickets
46 Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 New Zealand win by 61 runs
49 Feb 27, 2026 England vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
50 Feb 28, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
 
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

