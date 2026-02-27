T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table: PAK, NZ qualification scenario
Top two teams from Group 2 will qualify for the semi-finals after the end of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Top two teams from Group 2 will qualify for the semi-finals after the end of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|England (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.491
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3.050
|3
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0.461
|4
|Sri Lanka (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.80
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Result
|41
|Feb 21, 2026
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|Match abandoned
|42
|Feb 22, 2026
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|15:00:00
|England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
|45
|Feb 24, 2026
|England vs Pakistan
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|19:00:00
|England win by 2 wickets
|46
|Feb 25, 2026
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|New Zealand win by 61 runs
|49
|Feb 27, 2026
|England vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
|50
|Feb 28, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:00 PM IST