T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table: IND, WI qualification scenario

South Africa have the chance to become the second team to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if they chase down the 177-run target set by West Indies today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa and West Indies are currently tied on two points each in Super 8 Group 1, but West Indies, with a better net run rate (+5.035), are at the top of the points table.

The defending champions, India, who are currently third in the points table, will have the chance to improve their standing if they secure a big win over Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: Net runrate equation: Why India need to chase to improve semi-final chances The result of the South Africa vs West Indies match will have a huge impact on India’s semi-final qualification scenario. If South Africa beat West Indies and India beat Zimbabwe, the India vs Zimbabwe match on Sunday will become a virtual semi-final.

However, if Zimbabwe pull off an upset win today, they will push the Men in Blue to the verge of elimination from the Super 8 round.

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table Position Team Played (P) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 5.350 2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 3.80 3 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.8 4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.350

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Remaining fixtures and results