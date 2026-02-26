Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table: IND, WI qualification scenario

Top two teams from Group 1 will qualify for the semi-finals after the end of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa have the chance to become the second team to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if they chase down the 177-run target set by West Indies today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
South Africa and West Indies are currently tied on two points each in Super 8 Group 1, but West Indies, with a better net run rate (+5.035), are at the top of the points table.
 
The defending champions, India, who are currently third in the points table, will have the chance to improve their standing if they secure a big win over Zimbabwe.
 
 
The result of the South Africa vs West Indies match will have a huge impact on India’s semi-final qualification scenario. If South Africa beat West Indies and India beat Zimbabwe, the India vs Zimbabwe match on Sunday will become a virtual semi-final. 

However, if Zimbabwe pull off an upset win today, they will push the Men in Blue to the verge of elimination from the Super 8 round.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table
Position Team Played (P) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 5.350
2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 3.80
3 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.8
4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.350

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Remaining fixtures and results

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 fixtures and results
Match No Date Teams Venue Result / Status
43 Mon, Feb 23 2026 South Africa vs India Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium South Africa won by 76 runs
44 Tue, Feb 24 2026 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium West Indies won by 107 runs
47 Thu, Feb 26 2026 West Indies vs South Africa Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium Fixture scheduled
48 Thu, Feb 26 2026 India vs Zimbabwe Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Fixture scheduled
51 Sun, Mar 1 2026 Zimbabwe vs South Africa Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium Fixture scheduled
52 Sun, Mar 1 2026 India vs West Indies Kolkata, Eden Gardens Fixture scheduled
 

