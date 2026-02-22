Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND A beat BAN A by 46 runs to clinch title

The India A women’s cricket team, led by Radha Yadav, delivered a dominant performance against Bangladesh A to lift the 2026 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars in Bangkok. The final, played on Sunday, saw India A secure a comprehensive 46-run victory, capping off an impressive tournament campaign.

India A set a competitive total

Electing to bat first, India A posted a competitive 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Tejal Hasabnis, who played a composed unbeaten knock of 51 runs. Skipper Radha Yadav contributed a vital 36 runs, ensuring India posted a challenging target for their opponents. The duo’s partnership laid the foundation for a defendable score, with other batters chipping in with crucial contributions at key moments.

Bangladesh A struggle in response

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs SA pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats Chasing 135, Bangladesh A struggled to build partnerships and maintain momentum. The team was bowled out for 88 runs in 19.1 overs, falling short by 46 runs. Their innings lacked stability, with batters frequently losing wickets at regular intervals.

Indian bowlers dominate

India A’s bowlers shone on the big stage. Prema Rawat was the star with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 wickets for just 12 runs in her full quota of four overs. Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer each picked up two wickets, putting constant pressure on the Bangladeshi lineup and preventing any significant partnerships from forming. The disciplined bowling performance left Bangladesh A struggling to chase down even a modest total.

The victory marked a significant milestone for India A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. The team’s combination of steady batting, aggressive captaincy, and clinical bowling ensured a commanding win in the final. Radha Yadav’s leadership, along with contributions from Tejal Hasabnis and the bowling unit, highlighted the depth of talent in the squad.