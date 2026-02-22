Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND A beat BAN A by 46 runs to clinch title

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND A beat BAN A by 46 runs to clinch title

India A's innings was anchored by Tejal Hasabnis, who played a composed unbeaten knock of 51 runs and also received the player of the match award in the final.

India A beat Bangladesh A in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final by 46 runs

India A beat Bangladesh A in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final by 46 runs

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India A women’s cricket team, led by Radha Yadav, delivered a dominant performance against Bangladesh A to lift the 2026 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars in Bangkok. The final, played on Sunday, saw India A secure a comprehensive 46-run victory, capping off an impressive tournament campaign.
 
India A set a competitive total
 
Electing to bat first, India A posted a competitive 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Tejal Hasabnis, who played a composed unbeaten knock of 51 runs. Skipper Radha Yadav contributed a vital 36 runs, ensuring India posted a challenging target for their opponents. The duo’s partnership laid the foundation for a defendable score, with other batters chipping in with crucial contributions at key moments.
 

Also Read

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Salt departs after brilliant 62; England six down

England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026

England vs Sri Lanka: What happens if today's T20 WC match is washed out

India vs SOuth Africa T20 WC Super 8 pitch report Ahmedabad

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs SA pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs Sri Lanka preview, toss time, streaming

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 pitch report

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs SL pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

Bangladesh A struggle in response
 
Chasing 135, Bangladesh A struggled to build partnerships and maintain momentum. The team was bowled out for 88 runs in 19.1 overs, falling short by 46 runs. Their innings lacked stability, with batters frequently losing wickets at regular intervals. 
 
Indian bowlers dominate
 
India A’s bowlers shone on the big stage. Prema Rawat was the star with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 wickets for just 12 runs in her full quota of four overs. Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer each picked up two wickets, putting constant pressure on the Bangladeshi lineup and preventing any significant partnerships from forming. The disciplined bowling performance left Bangladesh A struggling to chase down even a modest total.
 
The victory marked a significant milestone for India A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. The team’s combination of steady batting, aggressive captaincy, and clinical bowling ensured a commanding win in the final. Radha Yadav’s leadership, along with contributions from Tejal Hasabnis and the bowling unit, highlighted the depth of talent in the squad.

More From This Section

Still from 2025 ICC board meeting in Zimbabwe

ICC Board and Committee meetings set to take place in Doha from March 25

India vs Australia

India women create history, clinch 1st series win vs AUS in a decade

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah's approach calmed me down: Smriti Mandhana on partnership vs AUS

BCCI officials with the Indian women's blind team

BCCI partners with CABI to boost facilities and exposure for blind cricket

Afghanistan cricket team

ACB revises contract terms for new Afghanistan cricket head coach

Topics : Asia Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance