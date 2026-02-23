Associate Sponsors

How will result of Zim vs WI match affect India's SF qualification chances?

To qualify for the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India need to win their remaining two matches - against Zimbabwe and West Indies - by big margins.

India semfinal qualification scenarios
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:08 PM IST
After suffering a heavy defeat in their first Super 8 match, the Indian cricket team will closely watch today’s Zimbabwe vs West Indies clash. The two teams, part of Group 1 that also includes India, will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has hit a roadblock after the loss, leaving them dependent on other results in the group. With three Super 8 matches to play, India lost their opener by a huge margin, which pushed their net run rate (NRR) to -3.8.
 
To qualify for the semi-finals, India need to win their remaining two matches — against Zimbabwe and West Indies — by big margins.  ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table 
Super 8 GROUP 1
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
1 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 3.8 2
2 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
3 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
4 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.8 0
 
Business Standard takes a look at different qualification scenarios of India for the semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup 2026:
 
Scenario 1: If India win both matches
 
If India win both their remaining games, they will finish with four points. That should be enough to reach the semi-finals.
 
However, the situation could become complicated if South Africa win one of their remaining two matches and the winner of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe game also beat South Africa. In that case, three teams could end up with four points each.
 
India’s qualification would then depend on NRR. And the poor net run rate after first match might affect their semifinal qualification if Suryakumar Yadav's men just win the remaining two fixtures.
 
Scenario 2: If India win only one match
 
If India win just one of their two remaining matches, they will need South Africa to win all their games.
 
India’s only win must also come against the winner of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match. If that happens, India, West Indies and Zimbabwe will each finish with two points.
 
In that scenario, India’s qualification will again depend on NRR. 
ICC T20 World Cup Group 1 results and remaining fixtures
Date and Day Match Time Venue Result
Feb 23 (Monday) Zimbabwe vs West Indies 19:00:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai South Africa won by 76 runs
Feb 26 (Thursday) West Indies vs South Africa 15:00:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Preview
India vs Zimbabwe 19:00:00 M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai TBD
Mar 1 (Sunday) Zimbawe vs South Africa 15:00:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi TBD
India vs Wesy Indies 19:00:00 Eden Gardens, Kolkata TBD
 
Topics :ICC T20 World CupIndia cricket teamCricket NewsSouth Africa cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamZimbabwe

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

