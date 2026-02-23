How will result of Zim vs WI match affect India's SF qualification chances?

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has hit a roadblock after the loss, leaving them dependent on other results in the group. With three Super 8 matches to play, India lost their opener by a huge margin, which pushed their net run rate (NRR) to -3.8.

To qualify for the semi-finals, India need to win their remaining two matches — against Zimbabwe and West Indies — by big margins.

Business Standard takes a look at different qualification scenarios of India for the semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Scenario 1: If India win both matches

If India win both their remaining games, they will finish with four points. That should be enough to reach the semi-finals.

However, the situation could become complicated if South Africa win one of their remaining two matches and the winner of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe game also beat South Africa. In that case, three teams could end up with four points each.

India’s qualification would then depend on NRR. And the poor net run rate after first match might affect their semifinal qualification if Suryakumar Yadav's men just win the remaining two fixtures.