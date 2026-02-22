Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs SA pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

The Narendra Modi Stadium provides batter-friendly conditions, encouraging free scoring.

India vs SOuth Africa T20 WC Super 8 pitch report Ahmedabad
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 3:14 PM IST
India and South Africa are set to face off in Match 43 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.
 
India topped Group A with an unbeaten run, winning all four matches and posting a strong net run rate (NRR) of 2.500. They opened their campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA, followed by a dominant 93-run win against Namibia. A 61-run triumph over Pakistan highlighted their authority, and a 17-run win against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad confirmed their place at the top of the group.
 
South Africa were equally clinical in Group D, finishing with four wins and an NRR of 1.943. They began with a 57-run win over Canada, edged Afghanistan in a thrilling double Super Over, chased down New Zealand comfortably, and wrapped up group play with a convincing win over UAE.
 
Arshdeep Singh returned to the XI, and Axar Patel is likely to come back, replacing Washington Sundar.
 
For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi is expected to return, replacing one of the fast bowlers. Corbin Bosch may also feature in the night game ahead of George Linde. Both teams will rely on their in-form players for a high-stakes encounter. 
 
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report
 
The Narendra Modi Stadium provides batter-friendly conditions, encouraging free scoring. Its expansive outfield makes it easier for batsmen to find gaps and rack up runs with minimal obstruction. Bowlers, on the other hand, must stay disciplined with their line and length, as any loose deliveries can be easily capitalized on, creating opportunities for big hits.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad  This will be the 2nd time both India and South Africa will play a T20I encounter at this venue with the previous one being a high scoring match in December, 2025 as the Men in Blue posted a 232-run target and won the encounter by a 30-run margin on the night
 
Most recent T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was Match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Netherlands which the hosts won by 17 runs.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Key T20I stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 15
Matches Won Batting First 10
Matches Won Bowling First 5
Average 1st Innings Score 173
Average 2nd Innings Score 151
Highest Total Recorded 234/4 (20 Ovs) by IND vs NZ
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 (12.1 Ovs) by NZ vs IND
Highest Score Chased 178/3 (17.1 Ovs) by RSA vs NZ
Lowest Score Defended 107/7 (20 Ovs) by WIW vs INDW
   
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

