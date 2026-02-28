T20 WC: No need to mask pressure, says Doeschate ahead of IND vs WI clash

The defending champions India are set to take on the West Indies in a do-or-die clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round on Sunday, March 1, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India are currently level with the West Indies on points, making their last Super 8 match a virtual quarter-final.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that the team is feeling the pressure while addressing the media during the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Saturday.

No need to mask pressure

Ryan ten Doeschate, when asked about the pressure on Team India ahead of the Super 8 clash against the West Indies, said that the team believes pressure is something to be embraced rather than avoided. He explained that the message throughout their preparation — not only during the T20 World Cup but also in the bilateral series leading up to it — has been to move towards pressure rather than try to mask it.

Playing for India is a privilege Doeschate added that the players are constantly reminded that representing the country is a privilege, and walking out at Eden Gardens for a match that could determine their place in the tournament should be seen as an opportunity rather than a burden. He noted that the coaching group has encouraged players to view such moments positively. Focus on the next ball He further said that while each player has their own routines and mental approaches to dealing with high-pressure situations, the broader focus within the squad is on staying in the present. According to Doeschate, the key during pressure situations is to concentrate only on the next task — whether it is the next ball being bowled or faced — rather than dwelling on what has already happened.