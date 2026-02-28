Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

The second semifinal spot in the Group 2 points table of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round will be on the line when Pakistan take the field against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The final Super 8 fixture of Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Pakistan face Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday. The equation is simple but challenging for Pakistan — they must beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs if batting first or chase the target within 12.4 overs if they bowl first to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
 
Pakistan currently sit third on the table with one point and a net run rate of -0.461. Sahibzada Farhan has been their standout performer with 283 runs, including a century and two half-centuries. However, the likes of Salman Agha, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub need to contribute more with the bat. With the ball, Usman Tariq (10 wickets) and Shaheen Afridi remain key.
 
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are already eliminated after losses to England and New Zealand. Despite Pathum Nissanka’s century against Australia, their campaign faltered due to inconsistent batting and ineffective bowling. They will now aim to sign off with a morale-boosting win at home.  Check all the live updates of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s Super 8 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 28.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
 
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: PAK vs SL pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

T20 WC: Rinku Singh to rejoin Indian camp before West Indies match - Report

Explained: Pakistan, New Zealand's net run rate equation, semis scenarios

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: England down New Zealand to remain undefeated

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview, live streaming

Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsT20 cricketPakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story