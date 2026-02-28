PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

The final Super 8 fixture of Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Pakistan face Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday. The equation is simple but challenging for Pakistan — they must beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs if batting first or chase the target within 12.4 overs if they bowl first to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Pakistan currently sit third on the table with one point and a net run rate of -0.461. Sahibzada Farhan has been their standout performer with 283 runs, including a century and two half-centuries. However, the likes of Salman Agha, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub need to contribute more with the bat. With the ball, Usman Tariq (10 wickets) and Shaheen Afridi remain key.

Check all the live updates of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are already eliminated after losses to England and New Zealand. Despite Pathum Nissanka’s century against Australia, their campaign faltered due to inconsistent batting and ineffective bowling. They will now aim to sign off with a morale-boosting win at home. But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Broadcasting details ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

