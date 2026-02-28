Associate Sponsors

Pakistan semis equation: Target, overs & Net runrate to pass NZ's NRR

Pakistan's semifinal qualification hinges on net run rate: Business Standard takes a look at target they can set, the overs required to finish the chase, and the margin needed to overtake Kiwis' NRR

Pakistan net run rate calculation when they chase or bat first
Pakistan net run rate calculation when they chase or bat first
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 7:00 PM IST
The third semifinalist for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be confirmed today after the completion of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.
 
The other two semifinalists are South Africa from Group 1 and England from Group 2.
 
Pakistan or New Zealand can be the third team, as the Men in Green still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals if they beat Sri Lanka.
 
Pakistan not only have to win the match but must either chase down the target in 12.4 overs or win by 65 or more runs against Sri Lanka.
 
New Zealand qualification scenarios:
 
  • If Pakistan lose, the Kiwis will qualify for the semifinals.
  • If Pakistan win the match against Sri Lanka after 13 overs, New Zealand will qualify.
Pakistan's semifinal qualification hinges on net run rate: Business Standard takes a look at the target they can set, the overs required to finish the chase, and the margin needed to overtake the Kiwis' NRR 
Pakistan's net run rate calculation when they set a target
  Assumptions 
  • Pakistan batting first and runs scored by them.
  • We are assuming Pakistan took 20 overs to set the target.
 
When Pakistan bats first today
Target set by Pak Expression Result
150 (164 + 150) / (20 + 20) 7.85
167 (164 + 167) / (20 + 20) 8.275
170 (164 + 170) / (20 + 20) 8.35
175 (164 + 175) / (20 + 20) 8.475
 
Pakistan conceded runs vs Eng and SL
Runs scored by SL (assuming SL all-out) Expression Intermediate Result
85 (166 + 85) / (19.166 + 20) 251 / 39.166 6.41
102 (166 + 102) / (19.166 + 20) 268 / 39.166 6.84
105 (166 + 105) / (19.166 + 20) 271 / 39.166 6.91
110 (166 + 110) / (19.166 + 20) 276 / 39.166 7.046
 
Different target scenario set by Pak and their net run rate
Scenario Pak net run rate
Target set 150 1.45
Target set 167 1.435
Target set 170 1.44
Target set 175 1.429
 
Pakistan net run rate calculation when they chase a target
 
Assumptions 
  • Runs conceded by Pakistan and the net run rate by taking different targets set by SL or runs scored by Sri Lanka.
  • Remember, England scored 166 runs in 19.1 overs, which is converted to 19.166 for net run rate calculations.
  • Here, we are considering that Sri Lanka set a target after playing the full quota of 20 overs.
Calculation
 
Runs Made by Sri Lanka (SL)
SL Runs Calculation Total Runs (SL + 166) Divided by 39.166 Result
150 (150 + 166) / 39.166 316 316 / 39.166 8.068
155 (155 + 166) / 39.166 321 321 / 39.166 8.195
160 (160 + 166) / 39.166 326 326 / 39.166 8.323
165 (165 + 166) / 39.166 331 331 / 39.166 8.451
170 (170 + 166) / 39.166 336 336 / 39.166 8.57
175 (175 + 166) / 39.166 341 341 / 39.166 8.7
180 (180 + 166) / 39.166 346 346 / 39.166 8.834
185 (185 + 166) / 39.166 351 351 / 39.166 8.96
190 (190 + 166) / 39.166 356 356 / 39.166 9.08
195 (195 + 166) / 39.166 361 361 / 39.166 9.21
200 (200 + 166) / 39.166 366 366 / 39.166 9.344
  Assumption  Pakistan net run rate when they chase different targets in 12.4 overs. 
Net Run Rate Calculation
Target Runs Scored Rate Runs Conceded Rate Pak Net NRR
150 9.612 8.068 1.544
155 9.765 8.195 1.57
160 9.91 8.323 1.587
165 10.071 8.451 1.62
170 10.224 8.57 1.654
175 10.37 8.706 1.664
180 10.53 8.834 1.696
185 10.683 8.96 1.723
190 10.83 9.08 1.75
195 10.95 9.21 1.78
200 11.14 9.344 1.796
 
ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

