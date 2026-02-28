Pakistan semis equation: Target, overs & Net runrate to pass NZ's NRR

The third semifinalist for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be confirmed today after the completion of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.
The other two semifinalists are South Africa from Group 1 and England from Group 2.
Pakistan or New Zealand can be the third team, as the Men in Green still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals if they beat Sri Lanka.
Pakistan not only have to win the match but must either chase down the target in 12.4 overs or win by 65 or more runs against Sri Lanka.
New Zealand qualification scenarios:
If Pakistan lose, the Kiwis will qualify for the semifinals.
If Pakistan win the match against Sri Lanka after 13 overs, New Zealand will qualify.
Pakistan’s semifinal qualification hinges on net run rate: Business Standard takes a look at the target they can set, the overs required to finish the chase, and the margin needed to overtake the Kiwis' NRR
Pakistan's net run rate calculation when they set a target
Assumptions
Pakistan batting first and runs scored by them.
We are assuming Pakistan took 20 overs to set the target.
When Pakistan bats first today
Target set by Pak
Expression
Result
150
(164 + 150) / (20 + 20)
7.85
167
(164 + 167) / (20 + 20)
8.275
170
(164 + 170) / (20 + 20)
8.35
175
(164 + 175) / (20 + 20)
8.475
Pakistan conceded runs vs Eng and SL
Runs scored by SL (assuming SL all-out)
Expression
Intermediate
Result
85
(166 + 85) / (19.166 + 20)
251 / 39.166
6.41
102
(166 + 102) / (19.166 + 20)
268 / 39.166
6.84
105
(166 + 105) / (19.166 + 20)
271 / 39.166
6.91
110
(166 + 110) / (19.166 + 20)
276 / 39.166
7.046
Different target scenario set by Pak and their net run rate
Scenario
Pak net run rate
Target set 150
1.45
Target set 167
1.435
Target set 170
1.44
Target set 175
1.429
Pakistan net run rate calculation when they chase a target
Assumptions
Runs conceded by Pakistan and the net run rate by taking different targets set by SL or runs scored by Sri Lanka.
Remember, England scored 166 runs in 19.1 overs, which is converted to 19.166 for net run rate calculations.
Here, we are considering that Sri Lanka set a target after playing the full quota of 20 overs.
Calculation
Runs Made by Sri Lanka (SL)
SL Runs
Calculation
Total Runs (SL + 166)
Divided by 39.166
Result
150
(150 + 166) / 39.166
316
316 / 39.166
8.068
155
(155 + 166) / 39.166
321
321 / 39.166
8.195
160
(160 + 166) / 39.166
326
326 / 39.166
8.323
165
(165 + 166) / 39.166
331
331 / 39.166
8.451
170
(170 + 166) / 39.166
336
336 / 39.166
8.57
175
(175 + 166) / 39.166
341
341 / 39.166
8.7
180
(180 + 166) / 39.166
346
346 / 39.166
8.834
185
(185 + 166) / 39.166
351
351 / 39.166
8.96
190
(190 + 166) / 39.166
356
356 / 39.166
9.08
195
(195 + 166) / 39.166
361
361 / 39.166
9.21
200
(200 + 166) / 39.166
366
366 / 39.166
9.344
Assumption Pakistan net run rate when they chase different targets in 12.4 overs.