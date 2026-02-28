Pakistan semis equation: Target, overs & Net runrate to pass NZ's NRR

The third semifinalist for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be confirmed today after the completion of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

The other two semifinalists are South Africa from Group 1 and England from Group 2.

Pakistan or New Zealand can be the third team, as the Men in Green still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals if they beat Sri Lanka.

Pakistan not only have to win the match but must either chase down the target in 12.4 overs or win by 65 or more runs against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand qualification scenarios: If Pakistan lose, the Kiwis will qualify for the semifinals.

If Pakistan win the match against Sri Lanka after 13 overs, New Zealand will qualify. Pakistan’s semifinal qualification hinges on net run rate: Business Standard takes a look at the target they can set, the overs required to finish the chase, and the margin needed to overtake the Kiwis' NRR Pakistan's net run rate calculation when they set a target Assumptions Pakistan batting first and runs scored by them.

We are assuming Pakistan took 20 overs to set the target. When Pakistan bats first today Target set by Pak Expression Result 150 (164 + 150) / (20 + 20) 7.85 167 (164 + 167) / (20 + 20) 8.275 170 (164 + 170) / (20 + 20) 8.35 175 (164 + 175) / (20 + 20) 8.475 Pakistan conceded runs vs Eng and SL Runs scored by SL (assuming SL all-out) Expression Intermediate Result 85 (166 + 85) / (19.166 + 20) 251 / 39.166 6.41 102 (166 + 102) / (19.166 + 20) 268 / 39.166 6.84 105 (166 + 105) / (19.166 + 20) 271 / 39.166 6.91 110 (166 + 110) / (19.166 + 20) 276 / 39.166 7.046 Different target scenario set by Pak and their net run rate Scenario Pak net run rate Target set 150 1.45 Target set 167 1.435 Target set 170 1.44 Target set 175 1.429 Pakistan net run rate calculation when they chase a target Pakistan's semifinal qualification hinges on net run rate: Business Standard takes a look at the target they can set, the overs required to finish the chase, and the margin needed to overtake the Kiwis' NRR