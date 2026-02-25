T20 WC 2026 Super 8, SL vs NZ: Colombo pitch report and keys stadium stats

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to clash in Match 46 of the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, February 25. The Black Caps head into this game having had their Super Eight opener against Pakistan abandoned due to persistent rain, which left both teams sharing a point. Prior to the Super Eights, New Zealand enjoyed an impressive group-stage performance, winning three of their four matches and showing a well-balanced combination of batting depth and bowling firepower.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, enter this contest under pressure. In their opening Super Eight match, they suffered a heavy 51-run defeat at the hands of England, struggling against disciplined bowling on a spin-friendly track. The hosts were bowled out cheaply, and their net run rate has already taken a significant hit, making this game crucial for their chances of progressing further in the tournament.

Both teams will be looking to make a statement. New Zealand will aim to bounce back after the abandoned game, while Sri Lanka must recover quickly from their defeat and capitalize on home conditions. With Colombo’s pitch offering assistance to spinners and some variable bounce, this encounter promises to be an intriguing battle between form, resilience, and tactical acumen on a crucial Super Eights stage. New Zealand vs Sri LankaT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: R Premadasa Stadium pitch report The renowned Sri Lankan venue has already hosted five matches in this tournament. In four of those games, the side batting first secured victory, while teams chasing have managed to win just once. Despite this, captains have largely opted to chase, and that approach is likely to remain the preferred strategy moving forward.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa Stadium The most recent T20I match played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, was the Super 8 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand. The match was called off due persistent rain on the night.