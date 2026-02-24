Associate Sponsors

ENG vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

England head into the contest high on confidence after securing an emphatic 51-run win over Sri Lanka.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
England and Pakistan will lock horns in Match 45 of the **ICC Men’s T20 World Cup** Super Eights at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 24.
 
England head into the contest high on confidence after securing an emphatic 51-run win over Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, they managed 146/9, with Phil Salt anchoring the innings through a vital knock of 62 runs. While the total appeared competitive rather than commanding, England’s bowlers quickly seized control of the match.
 
Will Jacks delivered a decisive spell, claiming 3 for 22, while Jofra Archer struck early blows that rattled Sri Lanka’s top order. Reduced to 34/5 inside the powerplay, Sri Lanka struggled to rebuild and were eventually dismissed for 95 in 16.4 overs. The comprehensive victory not only added two crucial points to England’s tally but also boosted their net run rate significantly.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, are yet to properly get underway in the Super Eights. Their first fixture against New Zealand in Colombo was washed out due to rain, forcing both teams to settle for a shared point. With limited game time so far, Pakistan will be keen to find rhythm against a well-settled England side.    England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

