T20 WC 2026 Super 8: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka preview, toss time, streaming

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka preview, toss time, streaming



Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in Match 46 of the Super Eights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, February 25.
 
New Zealand’s Super Eight opener against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Colombo. The abandonment meant the Black Caps had to settle for a solitary point. Before that, they had enjoyed a strong group-stage campaign, registering three wins out of four games played.
 
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are coming off a heavy 51-run defeat to England in their first Super Eight clash. Bowled out cheaply in a spin-dominated encounter, the hosts now sit under pressure, with net run rate already taking a hit.
 
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka 
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is
 
Total matches: 28
New Zealand won: 16
Sri Lanka won: 9
Tie/No result: 3
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka  T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad
 
New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman
 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 25.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7:00 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

