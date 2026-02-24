Associate Sponsors

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan semi-final qualification scenarios in Super 8

Pakistan currently have just one point from a shared result, leaving them with two must-win games against heavyweights England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 8:22 PM IST
Pakistan enters the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. After their opening fixture against New Zealand at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium was interrupted by heavy rain on Saturday, Feb 21, the Men in Green were unable to face a single ball.  This means Pakistan currently have just one point from a shared result, leaving them with two must-win games against heavyweights England and co-hosts Sri Lanka. 
ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table
Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 ENG 1 1 0 0 0 2.55
1 PAK 1 0 0 1 1 0
2 NZ 1 0 0 1 1 0
4 SL 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55
 
Pakistan qualification scenario in Super 8
 
With the Super 8 stage offering no reserve days, each match is critical. Officials allow a 90-minute buffer to complete at least a five-over-a-side contest, but a full washout automatically awards one point to each team. In this scenario, Pakistan’s path to the semifinals is straightforward but unforgiving:
 
Win both remaining matches: Securing victories against England and Sri Lanka would put Pakistan at 5 points, almost guaranteeing a semifinal spot.
 
Win one, lose one: Finishing on 3 points would force Pakistan to rely on other results and Net Run Rate, a scenario that historically has been risky for the team.
 
Lose both: With only the single point from the washout, two consecutive losses would eliminate Pakistan from contention immediately. 
 
Stakes and Strategy
 
A washout in the opening game effectively turns every remaining fixture into a virtual knockout. There is no margin for error, and every delivery in the upcoming matches will carry extra weight. For Pakistan, the mission is now clear: they must win both encounters or risk exiting the tournament before reaching the semifinals. 
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results
Match No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Result
41 Feb 21, 2026 Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 Match abandoned
42 Feb 22, 2026 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 15:00:00 England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
45 Feb 24, 2026 England vs Pakistan Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
46 Feb 25, 2026 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
49 Feb 27, 2026 England vs New Zealand Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
50 Feb 28, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 19:00:00 TBA
 
 
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

