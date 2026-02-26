T20 WC 2026 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa preview, live streaming

The Super 8 action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue today with West Indies taking on South Africa in a crucial Group 1 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are coming into the match on the back of big wins in their opening games. A win for South Africa will put them in the final four, while a win for West Indies will make all remaining Group 1 matches virtual knockouts.

West Indies team news

West Indies head into the Super 8 clash brimming with confidence after a dominant win over Zimbabwe, powered by their explosive batting line-up. Captain Shai Hope will look for another strong start alongside Brandon King, while power-hitters Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell remain central to their middle-order plans.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Are changes coming in India's XI? Batting coach says yes The side may rely on all-round options like Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd to maintain balance on a potentially dry Ahmedabad surface. Left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie could play key roles if conditions assist spin in the afternoon heat, while Shamar Joseph’s pace adds bite to their bowling attack. South Africa team news South Africa arrive settled and confident after dismantling India with a clinical all-round performance. Skipper Aiden Markram will expect another solid top-order showing from Quinton de Kock and young Ryan Rickelton, while David Miller remains the experienced finisher capable of turning games under pressure.

Their biggest strength lies in a varied bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, whose pace and bounce have been effective in Ahmedabad. Spinner Keshav Maharaj’s control in the middle overs adds further balance, and the Proteas are unlikely to tinker much with a combination that has delivered consistent results so far. West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11 West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 26

West Indies won: 14

South Africa won: 12

No result: 0 West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad West Indies squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live streaming and telecast details When will the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 26. What will be the venue for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.