T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: South Africa vs New Zealand preview, live streaming

The first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 promises a gripping contest as South Africa take on New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday evening. With both sides still chasing their maiden T20 World Cup crown, the stakes could not be higher in this showdown.

South Africa arrive as the form team of the tournament, unbeaten so far and brimming with confidence. Their top order has been ruthless, laying strong foundations in almost every game, while the pace attack has consistently applied pressure at key moments. Aiden Markram’s leadership has stood out, and the skipper is closing in on a significant landmark, he needs just 52 more runs to reach 2000 T20I runs. He is also 32 runs away from becoming the first South African to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, underlining his impact this campaign.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have navigated a more turbulent path. A defeat in their final Super 8 fixture left them relying on other results, but they scraped through and now have a chance at redemption. Having already lost to South Africa earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps will be eager to reverse that result on the big stage.

There are key milestones in sight. Quinton de Kock needs 35 runs to overtake Aaron Finch’s 3120 T20I runs, while Ish Sodhi is just three wickets away from becoming New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is. With history and a place in the final on the line, Eden Gardens is set for a high-pressure classic.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final: Probable Playing 11

South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 19

South Africa won: 12

New Zealand won: 7

No result: 0

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final: Full squad

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, March 4.

What will be the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the toss for the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.