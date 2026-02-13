T20 WC 2026: Zimbabwe record first T20I win over Australia after 19 years

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe have kept their unbeaten run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alive in style as they stunned Australia by 23 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday to jump to the number two spot in the Group B points table.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Are India prepared for Usman's challenge? Here's what Ishan said With this win, Zimbabwe have registered their first victory in T20Is over Australia since 2007, when they beat them in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe had lost two games in the format against Australia in a tri-series, which means they now also have an unbeaten run in T20 World Cups against Australia.

Zimbabwe build strong foundation with the bat After being put in to bat, Zimbabwe made an aggressive start, racing to 61 for no loss in the powerplay. Tadiwanashe Marumani set the tone with a lively 35 off 21 balls before Marcus Stoinis broke the opening stand. Ryan Burl and Brian Bennett then steadied the innings with a brisk partnership that carried Zimbabwe beyond the 100-run mark, keeping the momentum firmly in their favour. Bennett, Raza finish strongly Cameron Green removed Burl for 35, but Bennett anchored the innings brilliantly. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 deliveries, while skipper Sikandar Raza added a quickfire 25 not out off 13 balls. Their unbroken stand ensured Zimbabwe finished with a competitive 169 for 2, giving their bowlers a solid total to defend.