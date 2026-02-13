T20 World Cup 2026: Canada vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Canada will take on UAE at Arun Jateliy Stadium in New Delhi. Both Canada and the UAE are coming off a big loss in their campaign opener and will aim to secure their first win on Friday.

Canada team news

Canada will be eager to bounce back after a heavy defeat to South Africa exposed gaps in both departments. Their bowling attack struggled to contain the flow of runs as the opposition piled up a daunting total, putting pressure on the batting unit early.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: AUS vs ZIM, CAN vs UAE, USA vs NED Navneet Dhaliwal’s half-century was a positive takeaway, showing the top order has the ability to anchor an innings, but the lack of sustained partnerships hurt their chase. Heading into the clash, Canada will look for sharper execution with the ball and greater collective responsibility with the bat as they aim to register their first points of the campaign.

UAE team news The UAE will take confidence from their batting display against New Zealand despite suffering a one-sided loss. Posting 173 for 6 highlighted their depth and attacking intent, but the bowling unit struggled to create breakthroughs as the target was chased down without losing a wicket. Improving control with the new ball and finding ways to apply pressure through the middle overs will be key focus areas. The team management may also look at tactical adjustments to add variety to the attack. With belief still intact in their batting strength, the UAE will aim for a more balanced performance against Canada.

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Canada playing 11 (probable): Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh/Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel UAE playing 11 (probable): Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan/Muhammad Farooq/Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 6

Canada won: 0

UAE won: 6

No result: 0 Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Haider Shah, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 13. What will be the venue for the Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Arun Jateliy Stadium in New Delhi. What time will the toss for the Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Canada vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.