T20 WC: Bangladesh asks Pakistan to end boycott, play India on February 15

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday requested Pakistan to end its boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, in a move that could clear the way for one of the tournament’s marquee fixtures.

BCB president Aminul Islam said he made the request during his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi in Lahore, as efforts intensified to resolve the standoff surrounding the match.

Pakistan had earlier decided to boycott the February 15 clash in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns. The situation had raised uncertainty over the high-profile India-Pakistan encounter, drawing attention from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other stakeholders.

BCB thanks PCB, ICC for support In a media release issued from Dhaka, the BCB expressed gratitude to the PCB, the ICC and others for their role in addressing what it described as recent challenges involving Bangladesh cricket. The board particularly acknowledged Naqvi, the PCB leadership and cricket fans in Pakistan for showing “exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity”. ALSO READ: IPL: Global investors line up billion-dollar bids for RCB, Rajasthan Royals “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish,” Aminul Islam said in the statement.

Appeal made after Pakistan visit Islam said his request for Pakistan to play the India match followed his short visit to Pakistan and discussions aimed at finding a way forward. “Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” he said. Islam arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for talks that included a virtual meeting involving the ICC and the PCB, as boards sought to ease tensions and restore certainty to the tournament schedule.

Decision expected within 24 hours PCB chairman Naqvi said on Monday that a final decision on whether Pakistan would go ahead with the match against India would become clear within the next 24 hours. He acknowledged that discussions with the ICC were ongoing and described the deliberations as hectic. According to news ageancy PTI report, Naqvi had reached out to Islam and asked him to make a formal appeal to Pakistan to play the match. Trigger for Bangladesh withdrawal The immediate trigger for Bangladesh’s withdrawal from travelling to India was the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s instructions, according to those aware of the developments.