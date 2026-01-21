T20 WC: ICC backs replacement plan if Bangladesh refuse to play in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that Bangladesh could be replaced at the 2026 T20 World Cup if it continues to refuse to travel to India for its scheduled matches.

According to ESPNcricinfo report, the message was formally conveyed during an ICC board meeting, where a majority of directors voted in favour of allowing a replacement should Bangladesh persist with its stance.

The reports states that the ICC has asked the BCB to urgently communicate its position to the Bangladesh government. The board has been given one final day to clarify whether the national team will travel to India for the tournament.

Replacement option gains ground If Bangladesh does not relent, Scotland has emerged as the most likely replacement in Group C of the T20 World Cup. Scotland failed to qualify directly for the tournament, finishing behind Netherlands, Italy and Jersey in the European Qualifier, but are next in line should a vacancy arise. The prospect of a replacement underlines the ICC’s determination to avoid disruption to the tournament, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and begins on February 7. High-powered ICC meeting underway The ICC board meeting to address the impasse began on Wednesday and is being attended by representatives of all Full Member nations. Those present include:

ICC chair Jay Shah

BCB president Aminul Islam

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird

Zimbabwe Cricket president Tavenga Mukuhlani

Cricket West Indies president Kishore Shallow

Cricket Ireland chair Brian MacNeice

Cricket New Zealand representative Roger Twose

England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson

Cricket South Africa representative Mohammed Moosajee

Cricket Afghanistan chairman Mirwais Ashraf Senior ICC management is also participating, including chief executive Sanjog Gupta, deputy chairman Imran Khawaja and Gaurav Saxena, general manager events. Two Associate Member directors, Mubashshir Usmani and Mahinda Vallipuram, are also part of the discussions.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, ICC anti-corruption head Andrew Ephgrave also attended the meeting. Ephgrave was in Dhaka last week for in-person talks with BCB officials to address the security concerns repeatedly cited by Bangladesh in relation to travel to India. Pakistan backs Bangladesh The issue has also taken on a wider political dimension. Overnight on Wednesday, it emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board had written to the ICC expressing support for Bangladesh’s refusal to play in India, further complicating efforts to reach a consensus. Security concerns under scrutiny At the heart of the dispute are Bangladesh’s concerns over security. However, a risk assessment report for the T20 World Cup, compiled by an independent security agency states that threat level for teams travelling to India in the moderate-high category. Crucially, the report states that there is “no information to indicate a direct threat against participating teams”.