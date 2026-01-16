T20 WC 2026 venue impasse likely to resolve after BCB-ICC talks in few days

Uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is likely to move towards a resolution soon, with the International Cricket Council ( ICC ) set to hold a decisive in-person meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in the coming days.

The dispute has arisen after Bangladesh raised serious security concerns about travelling to India and formally requested the relocation of its fixtures, a position that conflicts with the ICC’s already announced tournament schedule.

With both sides firm on their stance, the upcoming meeting is expected to be critical in determining whether Bangladesh will play in India or at an alternative venue.

ICC to visit Bangladesh for final talks According to a news agency ANI report, the ICC will travel to Bangladesh in the next few days for a final one-on-one discussion with the BCB, after which an official decision on Bangladesh’s participation in India is expected to be announced. This follows a virtual meeting held on Tuesday between the two boards, which kept communication open but failed to resolve the deadlock. While neither side backed down, both agreed to continue talks in search of a workable solution. Why Bangladesh wants matches moved Bangladesh has maintained that its players and officials could face security risks in India and has therefore requested that its World Cup matches be shifted outside the country. The issue gained further momentum after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, a move seen in the context of diplomatic tensions following reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

During the video conference, BCB representatives — including president Aminul Islam, vice-presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, cricket operations chief Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury — reiterated that Bangladesh would not travel to India unless its concerns were addressed. ICC stance: Schedule already locked The ICC made it clear that the T20 World Cup itinerary has already been finalised and that last-minute venue changes would be complicated from a logistical and operational standpoint. While acknowledging Bangladesh’s concerns, the governing body urged the BCB to reconsider its position, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the tournament schedule. Despite the difference in views, both parties agreed to keep dialogue open and work towards a mutually acceptable outcome.