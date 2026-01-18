India vs New Zealand T20Is full schedule, squads, timings, live streaming

Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, last featured in a T20I nearly a year ago, against England in Mumbai. After playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he also turned out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had taken nine wickets in seven matches in the T20 tournament at an economy rate of 8.72.

Iyer last played a T20I in December 2023, against Australia at home, before slipping out of India’s plans in the format. He has not played any T20 cricket since last year’s IPL final and also missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while recovering from a spleen injury. The batter returned to domestic action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and is currently featuring in the ongoing ODI series.

India vs New Zealand T20 schedule

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

India's updated T20I squad for New Zealand series

The live toss during five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the toss timings during IND vs NZ T20 series?

India vs New Zealand T20 series will begin on January 21 (Wednesday).

When will India vs New Zealand T20I series begins?

When the T20 matches will start during India vs New Zealand series?

The matches during the India vs New Zealand T20 series will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs NZ T20 series?

Star Sports Network will live telecast India vs New Zealand T20 series. The channels for live telecast is listed below

Star Sports 1 SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Kannada

How fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs NZ T20 series?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 series on JioHotstar app and website.