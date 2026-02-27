T20 WC: Rinku Singh to rejoin Indian camp before West Indies match - Report

Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin the Indian squad ahead of their crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The middle-order batter had briefly stepped away from the team to be with his now-deceased father earlier this week.

India, the defending champions, face a must-win situation in their final Super 8 fixture as they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Emotional setback for Rinku

Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer. His last rites were performed in Aligarh, where family members, relatives and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects.

The cricketer was present during the funeral and carried his father’s mortal remains in the final procession to the crematorium. Tributes poured in from several quarters following the news of his father’s demise. ALSO READ: Explained: Pakistan, New Zealand's net run rate equation, semis scenarios The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rajeev Shukla, also expressed his condolences, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking. Expected return before key fixture The batter had earlier rushed back home after India’s first Super 8 match against South Africa when his father’s health deteriorated. However, according to a media report by news agency ANI, Rinku is expected to rejoin the Indian camp on Saturday ahead of the important encounter against the West Indies in Kolkata.

The Indian team arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening to prepare for their final Super 8 fixture, which will determine their chances of progressing further in the tournament. Limited opportunities with the bat Rinku has had limited time at the crease during the ongoing T20 World Cup, often coming in to bat in the closing overs. In five innings so far, he has scored 24 runs, remaining unbeaten twice, with a highest score of 11 not out. In T20Is this year, the left-hander has played 10 matches and scored 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 132.18. His highest score this year is an unbeaten 44.