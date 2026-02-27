Explained: Pakistan, New Zealand's net run rate equation, semis scenarios

The only way Pakistan can make it to the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is if New Zealand lose to England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

Pakistan would then need to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture.

However, that alone will not be enough for Pakistan to reach the semifinal. Why? Because of their inferior net run rate.

Why is Pakistan’s net run rate in the negative despite losing to England in the final over? And why is New Zealand’s net run rate 3.050 even though the Kiwis shared a point with Pakistan after the washout in Kandy?

Business Standard takes a look at the net run rate calculations of Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan net run rate calculation

Pakistan's first match in Super 8 was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan split points with New Zealand – one each.

Runs scored by Pakistan in Super 8: 164 in 20 overs.

Runs conceded by Pakistan in Super 8: 166 in 19.1 overs.

Net run rate calculation Formula = (Total Runs Scored/Total overs played) - (Total runs conceded/Total overs bowled) = 164 / 20 – 166 / 19.1666

= 8.2 – (8.66)

= -0.461

Note:

Here we divide the runs conceded by the total overs bowled.

For Pak, the number of overs bowled: 19.1 overs.

We take it to three decimal points, that is 19.1666, given that there are six balls in an over. Decimal system taken here 1/6.

New Zealand Net run rate Calculation

New Zealand’s first Super 8 match against Pak abandoned without a ball bowled due to inclement weather condition.

New Zealand share a point each with Pakistan after the washout.

Runs scored by New Zealand in Super 8: 168–7 in 20 overs.

168–7 in 20 overs. Runs conceded by New Zealand in Super 8: 107–8 in 20 overs.

New Zealand net run rate after: 168 / 20 – 107 / 20

= 8.4 – 5.35

= 3.050

(The copy will be updated with net run rate scenarios after the completion of first innings during England vs New Zealand match)