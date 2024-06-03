T20 World Cup today match: SL vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of ICC t20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka will lock horns with South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.



This will be the first game for both teams. After 10 years since that initial success, Sri Lanka has looked a pale shadow of their 2014 T20 World Cup winning team in Dhaka. They would look to take inspiration from that campaign and start brilliantly in the US.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming Proteas on the other hand would look to finally shed the tag of chokers in yet another ICC tournament. They have the men to do it and the will to feel it, the question remains, can they hold their nerves? Their journey to that moment would start from this game.

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA Playing 11 prediction

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probables: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka vs South Africa head-to-head

Total matches played: 17

Sri Lanka won: 5

South Africa won: 12

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0





Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin

T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) live toss time, live Streaming telecast

At what time will the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Monday (June 3)?

At what time will the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 3?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 8 PM IST on June 3 at Nassau County Stadium in New York.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the SL vs SA match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.

