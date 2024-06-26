T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs ENG SF: Why Bumrah is England's biggest fear?

Arshdeep Singh, India's ace left-arm pacer, in a recent interview posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handle, said that his fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah's accuracy in the current World Cup mirrors that of video game bowlers.

Arshdeep is not wrong, given how Bumrah has picked up 11 wickets in six matches at an unbelievable economy rate of 4.08. His average of 12.54 is equally outstanding. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is these numbers, combined with his brilliant record against England, that make him the most feared of all Indian players in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between the two teams to be played on Thursday, June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What do the numbers say about Bumrah against England?

Bumrah vs Buttler

Bumrah has bowled to Buttler in 12 innings and got him out on four occasions while conceding only 71 runs against the English captain. Most importantly, he has given runs at less than six per over to him, and if Buttler has faced at least 20 balls against him, Bumrah has managed to get him out.

Sam Curran vs Bumrah