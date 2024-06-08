Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group B: Australia, England rankings

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group B got interesting after defending champions England's first game was washed out. Australia and Scotland already have. English play Aussies tonight

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Scotland is at the top of the points table in In Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. However, Australia will be up against England tonight and a win for the Kangaroos could get them to the points table.  
 

Among the other teams in the group are Scotland, Namibia and Oman. While Oman lost to Namibia in the Super Over in their first game, they were beaten by Australia in their second match. As for Namibia, they lost to Scotland in their last game after having won their first one. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

England, on the other hand, would be looking to get their first points on board today. If they fail to do so, their movement to the Super 8 stages might get into jeopardy.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

ICC T20 World Cup GROUP B leaderboard and team rankings

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Scotland 2 1 0 1 3 0.736
2. Australia 1 1 0 0 2 1.95
3. Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 0.309
4. England 1 0 0 1 1 0
5. Oman 2 0 2 0 0 -0.975

Remaining fixtures of Group B in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Matches Date Time (IST) Venue
Australia vs England 8th June 2024 10:30:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Oman vs Scotland 9th June 2024 05:00:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Namibia vs Australia 11th June 2024 06:00:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Oman vs England 13th June 2024   Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Namibia vs England 15th June 2024   Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Scotland vs Australia 15th June 2024   Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

