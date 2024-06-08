T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group B: Australia, England rankings

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
England, on the other hand, would be looking to get their first points on board today. If they fail to do so, their movement to the Super 8 stages might get into jeopardy.
ICC T20 World Cup GROUP B leaderboard and team rankings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0.736
|2. Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.95
|3. Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.309
|4. England
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5. Oman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.975
|Remaining fixtures of Group B in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Australia vs England
|8th June 2024
|10:30:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Oman vs Scotland
|9th June 2024
|05:00:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Namibia vs Australia
|11th June 2024
|06:00:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Oman vs England
|13th June 2024
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Namibia vs England
|15th June 2024
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Scotland vs Australia
|15th June 2024
|Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia