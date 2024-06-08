T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group C: AFG, Windies, New Zealand rankings
Only two teams from each group can qualify for the Super 8 round, from each group and the West Indies vs New Zealand game on June 13, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
In Group C of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Afghanistan are at the top of the leaderboard with two wins in as many games. The Afghans' net run rate of 5.225 is also the best across the four groups.
New Zealand, meanwhile, staring down the barrel after losing their first match against Afghanistan in T20 International history. They are at the bottom of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C points table with an inferior net runrate of (-)4.200.
ICC T20 World Cup GROUP C leaderboard and team rankings Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points Net run rate Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 4 5.225 West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 0.411 Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 -2.952 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -0.434 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -4.2 Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
Remaining fixtures of Group C in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Matches Date Time Venue West Indies vs Uganda 9th June 06:00:00 Providence Stadium, Guyana West Indies vs New Zealand 13th June 06:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea 14th June 06:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad New Zealand vs Uganda 15th June 06:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea 17th June 20:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad West Indies vs Afghanistan 18th June 06:00:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Gros Islet. St Lucia Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here