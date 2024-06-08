South Africa, Bangladesh, SL & NED rankings on T20 World Cup points table

|ICC T20 World Cup GROUP D leaderboard and team rankings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.048
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.539
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.379
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.539
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.777
|Remaining fixtures of Group D in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|8th June
|20:00:00
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|10th June
|20:00:00
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|Sri lanka vs Nepal
|12th June
|05:00:00
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|13th June
|20:00:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|South Africa vs Nepal
|15th June
|05:00:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|17th June
|05:00:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|17th June
|06:00:00
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Gros Islet. St Lucia
