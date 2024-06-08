T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: NED vs SA Playing 11, live toss telecast

In today's first match of the night in ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands will lock horns with South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game gets a context from the 2022 T20 world cup in Australia. The Dutch had never defeated South Africa in a competitive game, across formats since previous T20 World Cup. In the last two World Cups however, that script has been completely flipped, with the Netherlands emerging victors in two high profile upsets.

An interesting pattern that has emerged from every encounter between these two sides in international cricket, is that the side batting first always win.

T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands vs South Africa Playing 11

Netherlands Playing 11 probables: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman



Netherlands vs South Africa head-to-head stats



SA vs NED head-to-head record Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - NED Wins - SA Super Over Wins- NED Super Over Wins- SA No Result Overall 2 1 1 0 0 0 Since 2021 1 1 0 0 0 0 In T20 World Cup 2 1 1 0 0 0



New York Stadium key stats T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings Since 2022 2 0 2 86.5 - 4.19 T20WC 2024 2 0 2 86.5 - 4.19

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

Squads:

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, Netherlands (NED) vs South Africa (SA) live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Netherlands will lock horns with South Africa in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the NED vs SA live toss take place on Saturday (June 8)?

The live toss between Netherlands and South Africa will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

At what time will the Netherlands vs South Africa live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The Netherlands vs South Africa live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 8 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the Netherlands vs South Africa match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the Netherlands vs Nepal in India.