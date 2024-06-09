Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters and bowlers

T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters and bowlers

USA, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa are at the top of Group A, B, C and D respectively, in the points table of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
The T20 World Cup 2024 is getting interesting with each passing day and the leaders in the points table are getting changed. The USA is at the top of the points table in Group A which has India, Pakistan and Ireland as three Test-playing nations in it. 

If India manages to beat Pakistan in the match between the arch-rivals on Sunday, June 9 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, they will most likely replace the USA at the top dye to their superior net run rate. However, a Pakistan victory will keep the co-hosts at the top of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table of Group A. 

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A points table 

Group A Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
United States 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.626
 
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.065
 
Canada 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.274
 
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
 
Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.712

In group B, it is the Aussies who have managed to hold on to the top position as they beat the defending champions England in their last meeting. Scotland is in the second spot. England with no wins is struggling big time. 


T20 World Cup 2024 Group B points table 

Group B Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.875
 
Scotland 2 1 0 0 1 3 0.736
 
Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.309
 
England 2 0 1 0 1 1 -1.8
 
Oman 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.975

The biggest shocker though has come from Group C where Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand and with two wins in two games, they are at the top. Co-hosts West Indies are in the second spot with two big wins against minnows Uganda and Papua New Guinea. They have big games coming up against Afghanistan and New Zealand. 

T20 World Cup 2024 Group C points table

Group C Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 5.225
 
West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.574
 
Uganda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -4.217
 
Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.434
 
New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.2

In Group D, known as the group of death, South Africa is at the top with two wins from two games. Sri Lanka has had a horrid showing, going down against the Proteas and Bangladesh. The Netherlands beat Nepal and therefore have a win and a loss to their name. It would now come down to Bangladesh holding their nerves against the Netherlands and Nepal to go through to Super 8. 

T20 World Cup 2024 Group D points table

Group D Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.789
 
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.379
 
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.024
 
Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.539
 
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.777

The run-scoring chart is being led by Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who has scored 156 runs in two innings. He is followed by Aaron Jones of USA who has scored 130 runs in two innings. There is no Indian on the list so far. 

Top five leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2024

Rank Player Country Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Fours Sixes
1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 2 2 156 78 154.46 9 9
2 Aaron Jones USA 2 2 130 - 196.97 6 12
3 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 2 2 114 57 131.03 12 3
4 Andries Gous USA 2 2 100 50 138.89 12 4
5 Nicholas Kirton Canada 2 2 100 50 151.52 6 4

The wicket-taking chart at the T20 World Cup 2024 is being led by another Afghan, Fazalhaq Farooqi who has claimed nine wickets in two games including a five-wicket haul against Uganda. He is followed by Akeal Hosein of the West Indies. 

Top five leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup 2024

Rank Player Country Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 2 7.2 44 9 2.89 26 1 1
2 Akeal Hosein West Indies 2 7 42 6 3.33 20 - 1
3 Anrich Nortje South Africa 2 8 48 6 4.33 26 1 -
4 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 2 8 48 6 4.83 29 1 -
5 Ottneil Baartman South Africa 2 8 48 5 4 20 1 -

