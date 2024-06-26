T20 World Cup 2024 SF, IND vs ENG: How can England get Kohli back in form?

Virat Kohli has had a horrid run in the T20 World Cup 2024. After coming off the back of a brilliant IPL 2024, he was expected to lead the charge while opening the innings. But that has not worked out, and Kohli's scores (1, 4, 0, 24, 37, 0) are a sorry tale of a great man's poor run of form.

This is only the sixth instance in Kohli's career of 123 T20Is that the Indian maestro has scored less than 100 runs in six innings combined. Three times it has happened during this World Cup itself.

The first instance of Kohli not being able to cross the 100-run mark in six innings combined was in 2018. He had scored just 69 runs in his last six innings back then.

Will England get Kohli back in form?

Back in 2018, Kohli faced England while being at the lowest point of his T20 international career. And bang, he scored 47 and 43 in the next two games. In particular, 37 runs at a strike rate of 176 against Adil Rashid gave him the much-needed kickstart to get out of the slump he was in at that time.

Occurrences When Kohli’s Rolling Total of 6 Innings Has Dropped Below 100 (T20I Career) Date Rolling Total of Last 6 Inns Next 2 Innings 3rd July 2018 69 47 (v Eng) and 43 (v Eng) 10th July 2022 92 35 (v Pak) and 59 (v Hong Kong) 12th June 2024 84 24 (v Afg) and 37 (v Ban) 20th June 2024 58 37 (Ban) and 0 (v Aus) 22nd June 2024 66 0 (v Aus) and tbc 24th June 2024 66 tbc and tbc

Once again, it is England that Kohli faces in what is going to be a must-perform situation for him. He has 66 runs in his last six innings, and India requires him to perform at his best. Will Kohli make the most of the English opportunity? Only time will tell.