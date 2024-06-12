Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Why Bumrah is Rohit's go-to bowler

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Why Bumrah is Rohit's go-to bowler

The reason comes from amazing numbers that the 30-year-old Gujarat pacer has produced in T20s since the last T20 World Cup 2022

India vs Pakistan highlights T20 World Cup 2024
Jasprit Bumrah vs Pakistan during T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah bowled magnificently against Pakistan in India's defence of 119 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. It was thanks to him that India was able to defend what was almost undefendable at the outset.

How did Bumrah kill the Pakistani intent?

The idea of the Pakistani batters was to be steady in their run chase, take the match to the end, and win it from there. However, Bumrah made them commit errors, and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was the first one to do so.

Most importantly, Bumrah was able to make the Pakistani batters work hard even for the singles, and not just in one phase but in all three phases of the match, which eventually gave India the victory.

Jasprit Bumrah Phase Stats
(India vs Pafiistan, 2024 T20 World Cup)
Phase Runs Balls Wfis Dots
01/06/24 9 12 1 7
7-15 3 6 1 4
16-20 2 6 1 4
Why is Bumrah Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler?

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been ultra-reliant on Bumrah to produce the goods for him. The reasoning behind that comes from the amazing numbers that the 30-year-old Gujarat pacer has produced in T20s since the last T20 World Cup 2022.

Bumrah has been used the most (40 per cent) in the powerplay, where he has averaged 16.75, and his economy rate of 5.36 has been simply brilliant. In the middle overs, where the right-arm pacer has been least used (27 per cent), he averages 17.01, and the economy rate is once again outstanding at 6.05.

But it is in the death overs where Bumrah has impressed the most. Having bowled 33 per cent of his total overs in the death, Bumrah averages an unbelievable 9.15, and his economy rate is also below six.

Jasprit Bumrah Phase Stats
(all T20’s since the 2022 World Cup)
Phase % Used ER Ave
1 to 6 40 5.36 16.75
7-15 27 6.05 17.16
16-20 33 5.71 9.15

Topics :Jasprit BumrahRohit SharmaIndia cricket teamICC T20 World CupBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

