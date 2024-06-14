T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

In Match 30 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, USA will have one eye on Miami weather when they lock horns with Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida today (June 14). Washout looms over a much-important Group A clash, with all Pakistani fans praying for raingod to stay away from Miami Stadium.

The USA vs Ireland match gained a major context given one spot for the Super 8 is still up for grabs in Group A. Pakistan's hope for the Super 8 qualification hinges on today's game. If Ireland register their first win of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today, Pakistan still have a chance to qualify for the Super if they win the fixture against the Irish team. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, a game will only be possible if rain stays away.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Ireland Playing 11

Ireland Playing 11 probables: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Benjamin White, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy.

USA Playing 11 probables: Monank Patel (captain) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones (vice captain), Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

USA vs Ireland head-to-head

Total matches played: 2

Ireland won: 1

USA won: 1

Squads:

Ireland squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, USA vs Ireland live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Ireland will lock horns with USA in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the USA vs IRE live toss take place on Friday (June 14)?

The live toss between Ireland and will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the USA vs Ireland live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The USA vs Ireland live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 14 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the USA vs Ireland match. The USA vs IRE live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the USA vs Ireland in India.